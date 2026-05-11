Chuck Connelly Masterpiece 'Coliseum' Comes Out of Storage for First Time in 21 Years

Chuck Connolly Logo One Art Space Logo Coliseum by Chuck Connelly (oil on canvas, 108” x 90”) (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren) Animals in the Street by Chuck Connelly (1994) (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren) Spilled Paint by Chuck Connelly (1994) (Oil on canvas, 30” x 24”) (Photo Credit: SIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren)

One Art Space unveils the monumental 1994 painting in the heart of Tribeca

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A major work by the late American artist Chuck Connelly has returned to public view after more than two decades in storage, offering New York audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of the painter’s most powerful large-scale canvases.Late American artist Chuck Connelly has returned “Coliseum,” originally painted in 1994, for the first time in 21 years at One Art Space in Tribeca. This monumental work is an oil on canvas measuring 90 inches by 108 inches and is now on show where its scale, force and emotional complexity can be seen in full for a new generation of collectors, curators and art lovers.Known for a fiercely expressive style that placed him among the most distinctive American painters of his generation, Connelly created works that resisted easy categorization. His paintings often balanced beauty and unease, humor and darkness, intimacy and spectacle. “Coliseum” stands as a striking example of that restless visual intelligence, with the work’s grand dimensions and commanding presence reflecting the artist’s ability to turn paint into both theater and confrontation.Notable Attendees included: Adrienne Connelly, MayAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Sencheng Zhang, David Hochberg, Ford Crull, Alexander Von Busch, Charles Coleman, and Billy McCulloh.For more information, please visit www.chuckconnelly.org ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills specializing in fine arts, and secondary art market sales.Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.MaryAnn’s background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash). The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene, most recently Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young. Celebrity attendees of previous exhibitions have included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, Ice-T, Tommy Hilfiger and Marky Ramone.One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | FB: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

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