Call Sheet Media Acquires THE TORNADO TAMER, a Biographical Drama by Joe R. Eagleman

Joe R. Eagleman, Ph.D. Call Sheet Media at 1800 Vine in Hollywood

A true-life story of science, storms, and one man’s fight to make breakthrough tornado safety knowledge serve the public.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Call Sheet Media announced today the acquisition of THE TORNADO TAMER, a feature screenplay written by pioneering meteorologist and educator Joe R. Eagleman . Blending drama and biography, the film follows Eagleman’s improbable journey from a shy farm boy fascinated by storms to a scientist who reshaped tornado safety, engineered a “touchable tornado,” and fought to keep breakthrough science accessible to the public.Tagline: He built a touchable tornado, changed how we survive storms, and fought to keep the science public.THE TORNADO TAMER chronicles Eagleman’s decades-long battle against entrenched weather dogma, institutional resistance, and competing interests as he advances tornado research, challenges conventional safety doctrine, and brings a lab-created tornado from Kansas classrooms to mass public experiences. As his work draws national attention, Eagleman is pulled into a high-stakes Hollywood courtroom fight to protect “the storm” and the science behind it, while balancing family, faith, and the weight of being the one voice insisting the rules must change.“THE TORNADO TAMER is the rare true-life story that plays with both intellectual thrill and emotional stakes,” said Call Sheet Media. “It is about science under pressure, public safety, and one man’s determination to make knowledge serve people, not institutions.”Joe R. Eagleman received his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in 1963 and served as a professor at the University of Kansas for 39 years, continuing today as Professor Emeritus. Over his career, he taught thousands of students and authored four textbooks used by more than a hundred universities. His research includes a NASA-funded experiment conducted on Skylab, and his laboratory-created tornado was used by Universal Studios for the 50-foot tornado attraction in the Twister Building in Orlando, Florida. A version of his tornado demonstration remains a featured attraction at the Exploratorium in San Francisco. His tornado safety research contributed to changes that have been adopted nationally.Beyond science, Eagleman’s creative life spans music, art, and writing. He has recorded five albums of original music as the Eagleman Band, authored more than 30 books, and published artwork featured on Fine Art America. His novel Taming the Wind is based on his autobiography Name Your Price, reflecting his early life as the 11th of 12 children, his path through education and research, and his experiences as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and Bible School teacher. THE TORNADO TAMER expands that life story into a cinematic feature.Call Sheet Media will begin positioning THE TORNADO TAMER for industry awareness and development as it pursues opportunities to bring the project to market.About Joe R. EaglemanJoe R. Eagleman is a meteorologist, educator, author, musician, and artist. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in 1963, served as a professor at the University of Kansas for 39 years, and continues as Professor Emeritus. He is the author of more than 30 books, a recording artist with five albums of original music, and an artist whose work appears on Fine Art America.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a film and television company focused on identifying distinctive, commercially viable, and emotionally resonant stories and developing them for the screen.

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