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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 05, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: CBSL Commissary LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Winfield’s Chocolate Bars

Company Announcement

Products Sold at Three Houston, TX Locations May Pose Risk to Individuals with Milk Allergies

HOUSTON, TX, May 5, 2026 — CBSL Commissary LLC, operating as Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, is voluntarily recalling five dark chocolate products sold at its three Houston, Texas locations because the word “milk” was omitted from the ingredient label. Milk is a known major food allergen under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA). People who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Affected Products

Product Name SKU Size (in.) Packaging Dark Chocolate Cowboy 00810079834907 5½ x 1¾ x 8½ in. Clear Cello Bag with Bow Dark Chocolate Cat 00810079833030 5 x 3½ x 2 in. Clear Cello Bag with Bow Dark Chocolate Teddy Bear 00810079833405 5½ x 2½ x 2 in. Clear Cello Bag with Bow Dark Chocolate Champagne Bottle 00810079833733 11½ x 4¾ x 4¾ in. Clear Cello Bag with Bow Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny 00810079837892 4½ x 1¾ x 8½ in. Clear Cello Bag with Bow

Brand: Winfield’s Chocolate Bar

Manufactured/Distributed by: CBSL Commissary LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, 9127 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX

Storage: Store at room temperature

Shelf Life: 365 days

Where Sold

The recalled products were sold exclusively at the following Winfield’s Chocolate Bar locations in Houston, TX:

CBRO Centre LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar — Houston, TX

CBWA LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar — Houston, TX

CBRV LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar — Houston, TX

Background & Corrective Action

The recall was initiated after the firm identified that “milk” was inadvertently omitted from the ingredient declaration on the product labels. All affected products have been removed from sale at all three locations and relabeled effective April 27, 2026. No product was distributed to external wholesalers, distributors, or retailers outside of the firm’s own locations.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with these products.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products and have a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact Alan Underwood at 281-667-9411 ext. 702 or Sweettoothsupport@winfieldscb.com.