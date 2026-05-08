Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Allergens
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Undeclared Milk

Company Name:
CBSL Commissary LLC
Brand Name:
Product Description:

Product Description

Winfield’s Chocolate Bars

Company Announcement

Products Sold at Three Houston, TX Locations May Pose Risk to Individuals with Milk Allergies

HOUSTON, TX, May 5, 2026 — CBSL Commissary LLC, operating as Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, is voluntarily recalling five dark chocolate products sold at its three Houston, Texas locations because the word “milk” was omitted from the ingredient label. Milk is a known major food allergen under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA). People who have a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Affected Products

Product Name

SKU

Size (in.)

Packaging

Dark Chocolate Cowboy

00810079834907

5½ x 1¾ x 8½ in.

Clear Cello Bag with Bow

Dark Chocolate Cat

00810079833030

5 x 3½ x 2 in.

Clear Cello Bag with Bow

Dark Chocolate Teddy Bear

00810079833405

5½ x 2½ x 2 in.

Clear Cello Bag with Bow

Dark Chocolate Champagne Bottle

00810079833733

11½ x 4¾ x 4¾ in.

Clear Cello Bag with Bow

Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny

00810079837892

4½ x 1¾ x 8½ in.

Clear Cello Bag with Bow

Brand: Winfield’s Chocolate Bar

Manufactured/Distributed by: CBSL Commissary LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, 9127 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX

Storage: Store at room temperature

Shelf Life: 365 days

Where Sold

The recalled products were sold exclusively at the following Winfield’s Chocolate Bar locations in Houston, TX:

  • CBRO Centre LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar — Houston, TX
  • CBWA LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar — Houston, TX
  • CBRV LLC dba Winfield’s Chocolate Bar — Houston, TX

Background & Corrective Action

The recall was initiated after the firm identified that “milk” was inadvertently omitted from the ingredient declaration on the product labels. All affected products have been removed from sale at all three locations and relabeled effective April 27, 2026. No product was distributed to external wholesalers, distributors, or retailers outside of the firm’s own locations.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with these products.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products and have a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged to discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions may contact Alan Underwood at 281-667-9411 ext. 702 or Sweettoothsupport@winfieldscb.com.