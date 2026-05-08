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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Legacy Snack Solutions Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Pita Chips with Parmesan, Garlic and Herbs

Company Announcement

MAY 7, 2026 – Legacy Snack Solutions of Waukesha, Wisconsin, is voluntarily recalling certain batches of Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips With Parmesan, Garlic & Herb because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. This action follows a California Diaries, Inc. milk powder recall due to a concern of potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e. infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips With Parmesan, Garlic & Herb was distributed and sold exclusively at Giant Eagle and Market District locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, and Indiana. The product is packaged in a 7.33 ounce, black bag with the Giant Eagle logo at the top, and is located in the snack aisle.

The recall is limited to the following Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips With Parmesan, Garlic & Herb batches.

Identifier Type Identifier Number Location on Package UPC 0 3003496507 5 Back of the bag Best if Used By Date 07/16/26 Back of the bag

No illnesses have been reported. Routine testing by the seasonings blend manufacturer prior to use in production of the Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips With Parmesan, Garlic & Herb showed that the seasonings batches were negative for Salmonella. However, Consumers who have purchased Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips With Parmesan, Garlic & Herb are urged not to consume it.

The recalled milk powder was supplied to a third-party manufacturer of a seasoning blend, and that blend may be present on the surface of the Giant Eagle Baked Pita Chips With Parmesan, Garlic & Herb. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, out of an abundance of caution the product referenced below is being recalled.

To receive a full refund or replacement, please take a photo of the product’s bar code panel and Best If Used By date, and then you should dispose of the product. You may return to the store of purchase with your receipt or call the Legacy Snack Solutions customer care line 24/7 at 1-800-532-6120 to request a credit.

Legacy Snack Solutions considers the safety and quality of our products to be our top priority, and we are working closely with the FDA on this recall. Please call our customer care line if you have any questions.

Media Contact:

Carl Melville

carl.melville@melvillegroup.com

760-671-1110