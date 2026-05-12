Dynamo Capital Selects LoanPASS Product and Pricing Engine to Modernize Business Purpose Lending Operations

The lenders gaining traction are the ones capable of scaling efficiently while maintaining execution quality, transparency, and governance” — Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoanPASS, the modern pricing, eligibility, and decisioning platform for mortgage and Business Purpose Lending, announced today that Dynamo Capital has selected LoanPASS PPE technology to support and scale its expanding business purpose lending platform.Dynamo Capital originates a broad range of investor-focused lending products including bridge loans, fix-and-flip financing, ground-up construction loans, long-term rental products, and fixed and adjustable-rate programs. The partnership positions Dynamo Capital to accelerate underwriting efficiency, improve operational transparency, and rapidly launch and manage new lending programs in an increasingly competitive market.As Business Purpose Lending continues evolving from a niche lending category into a more institutionalized credit market, lenders are facing growing pressure from changing investor requirements, rapid rate movement, geography-specific overlays, and rising borrower expectations around speed and execution certainty.To address these challenges, Dynamo Capital selected LoanPASS for its modern no-code rule engine architecture, configurable pricing and eligibility framework, and ability to support faster product deployment without traditional IT bottlenecks.“Today’s lending environment demands speed, flexibility, and operational precision,” said Justin Rocheleau, Chief Executive Officer at Dynamo Capital. “LoanPASS gives us the ability to quickly adapt products, improve underwriting workflows, and scale our platform with greater transparency and control.”The partnership reflects broader trends reshaping the Business Purpose Lending market, including:-Increased institutional and private equity participation-Growing securitization activity and governance requirements-Greater emphasis on execution speed and configurable automationLoanPASS will support Dynamo Capital with:-No-code pricing and eligibility configuration-Faster underwriting and rule automation-Dynamic investor and product management-Enhanced auditability and rule traceability-Accelerated speed-to-market for new products-Cross-product governance across bridge, DSCR, construction, and rental lending“Business Purpose Lending is becoming more data-driven, operationally sophisticated, and capital markets focused,” said Bill Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer. “The lenders gaining traction are the ones capable of scaling efficiently while maintaining execution quality, transparency, and governance. Dynamo Capital represents the next generation of institutional-quality BPL lenders.”As investors and rating agencies place greater emphasis on consistent underwriting logic, document completeness, loan-level transparency, and repurchase defensibility, technology platforms that help lenders produce clean securitizable assets are becoming increasingly important across the Business Purpose Lending sector.About Dynamo CapitalDynamo Capital is a boutique private lender specializing in high-performance financing for the real estate investment market. Designed to empower investors through speed and common sense, Dynamo Capital enables partners to automate complex funding decisions and accelerate property deployment without the friction of legacy lending constraints. With a focus on bridge loans, fix-and-flip, and DSCR products, Dynamo Capital leverages a disciplined underwriting approach to digitize manual workflows and ensure consistent, compliant decisions for every deal. By delivering faster client responses and reliable funding, Dynamo Capital improves loan quality and profitability for investors scaling portfolios across the country. As a reputable source in midwest markets, Dynamo Capital operates as a dedicated engine for growth, ensuring that transparency and deal integrity remain at the forefront of every partnership. To fund your next real estate opportunity, visit dynamocapital.com.About LoanPASSLoanPASS PPE is a modern product, pricing, and eligibility engine designed for agency, non-agency, private credit, and portfolio lending. LoanPASS empowers banks, credit unions, IMBs, and private lenders to automate decisions, accelerate product deployment, and increase underwriting throughput without expanding staff or relying on legacy tools. With a flexible no-code rules engine and open-API architecture, LoanPASS enables lenders to digitize manual pricing workflows, ensure consistent and compliant decisions, and deliver faster borrower responses, improving loan quality, speed, and profitability. LoanPASS operates alongside PMI Rate Pro™, a mortgage insurance quoting and ordering platform supporting all major U.S. MI providers. Visit LoanPASS for more information.

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