TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that a Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $13 million has been extended to Texas A&M University for an expansion of their Cyclotron Institute in College Station, which has provided high-energy heavy-ion particle testing for more than 30 years.

“Texas is where the future of innovation accelerates,” said Governor Abbott. “Through this TSIF grant, Texas A&M University will speed the development of innovative technologies used in our semiconductor, defense, and space exploration industries. In collaboration with our higher education partners, we will further advance Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, testing, and design while we secure our nation’s future.”

Texas A&M will expand the Cyclotron Institute and its Radiation Effects Facility to enhance capabilities for radiation hardness testing that is essential for developing resilient systems in harsh environments. The project will establish new beam lines and develop a state-of-the-art spectrometer, enabling cutting-edge research in nuclear science and semiconductor testing.

“I’m grateful to Governor Abbott for having the vision to invest in Texas A&M University’s Cyclotron Institute’s Radiation Effects Facility,” said Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar. “This grant will strengthen a resource that’s essential to testing and validating the electronics and materials our nation depends on, from satellites and spacecraft to missile defense systems and nuclear power. That means faster innovation, greater reliability, and stronger national security — all made possible because Texas continues to lead in semiconductor and advanced technology research."

“Texas A&M’s Cyclotron Institute, rooted in the heart of Senate District 5, serves as a world leader in nuclear research and semiconductor testing,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “This investment will help ensure Texas remains at the forefront of technological innovation, strengthening our national defense and powering the next frontier of space exploration.”

“The partnership between the State of Texas, Brazos County, the cities of Bryan and College Station, and Texas A&M University cements the Brazos Valley as a global hub for innovation,” said Representative Paul Dyson. “This $13 million TSIF grant is more than an investment in research — it’s a vote of confidence in the powerful collaboration between our community and a world-class institution. Expanding the Cyclotron Institute not only bolsters our national security, but it also provides a tremendous opportunity for the creation of high-tech jobs that will ultimately drive sustained economic vitality across Brazos County and throughout Texas.”

View more information about the Texas A&M Cyclotron Institute.

Governor Abbott signed the Texas CHIPS Act into law in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a grant program to continue Texas’ leadership in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a division within the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.