Governor Abbott Appoints Timmons As District Attorney Of The 31st Judicial District in Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts, And Wheeler Counties

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott appointed Leslie Timmons as District Attorney of the 31st Judicial District in Gray, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Roberts, and Wheeler Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Leslie Timmons of Shamrock has been the Wheeler County Attorney since 2013. She previously served as Roberts County Attorney for three terms. Additionally, she is an attorney at the Law Office of Leslie Timmons. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District & County District Attorneys Association, a fellow with the College of the State Bar of Texas, and a paramedic with the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. Additionally, she is a volunteer with Wheeler Meals on Wheels, secretary of the Friends of Wheeler County Historical Commission, and volunteer mediator with the Dispute Resolution Center. Timmons received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University (TTU), a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law, and a Paramedic Certificate from PERCOM.