Governor Abbott, FEMA Review Council Present Key Emergency Management Reform Recommendations

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council meeting to deliver recommendations determined by the Council.

After extensive research, the Council identified 10 key recommendations to transform FEMA into an improved supporting entity for disaster management, relaying leadership and responsibility in times of crisis to state and local communities.

Governor Abbott noted that these reforms are desperately needed. By implementing these recommendations, FEMA is on the path to becoming more responsive and agile in its ability to assist Americans in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from natural disasters.

The Governor also highlighted that Texas is consistently impacted by multiple natural disasters and believes that these reforms, when implemented, will be more effective for the state’s response efforts. Finally, Governor Abbott thanked the Trump Administration, and his fellow council members for the Council's work, and highlighted the need to continue open dialogue during times of crisis.

On January 24, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order establishing the Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The goal of the FEMA Review Council is to advise the President on the existing ability of FEMA to capably and impartially address disasters occurring within the United States and on all recommended changes related to FEMA to best serve the national interest.

Last May, Governor Abbott was sworn into the Council after being appointed by President Donald J. Trump.