Governor Abbott Announces SBA Assistance Following North Texas Severe Weather

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration for North Texas communities impacted by severe storms that took place late last month. The declaration includes the following counties: Cooke, Denton, Hood, Jack, Johnson, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, and Wise.

“Texans affected by the severe storms in North Texas will now have access to additional resources needed for recovery,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for their work with the Trump Administration to assist Texans in need.”

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected North Texas communities following the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in April.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting today at 9 AM, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 513 Port O Call Drive in Runaway Bay, which will be open weekdays from 9 AM – 6 PM. Additionally, starting tomorrow at 9 AM, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 109 W 3rd Street in Springtown, which will be open weekdays from 9 AM – 6 PM and Saturdays from 9 AM – 1 PM. Further, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open starting on Monday, located at 4801 US-180 in Mineral Wells, which will be open weekdays from 9 AM – 6 PM.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities affected by severe weather, including: