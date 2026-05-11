NYC Second Chance Rescue Honored Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, and Dr. Tom Walker at 6th Annual Rescue Ball

NYC Second Chance Rescue Logo Rob Thomas, Lisa Blanco, Jennifer Brooks, Ralph Macchio, Georgina Bloomberg, Marisol Thomas, Lisa Rose, Kate McEntee (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Ralph Macchio (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Rob Thomas, Marisol Thomas (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek) Elaine Hendrix (Image Credit: BFA / Kevin Czopek)

Fundraising Gala Supports NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Mission to Save the lives of Dogs and Cats in Need

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Second Chance Rescue hosted its 6th Annual Rescue Ball at The Lighthouse, Chelsea Piers in New York City. The organization’s signature fundraising gala brought together animal advocates, philanthropists, and supporters for an evening dedicated to helping save the lives of dogs and cats in need.This year’s Rescue Ball honored Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, founders of Sidewalk Angels Foundation, and Dr. Tom Walker, all of whom received the Angel & Hero Award for their dedication to animal welfare.Special guests included animal advocates Georgina Bloomberg and Elaine Hendrix, followed by a performance from John Lloyd Young, and DJ GEO ROC kept the energy going well into the night.Guests enjoyed Tito’s Handmade Vodka specialty cocktails, a vegetarian and vegan menu, and live and silent auctions as NYC Second Chance Rescue celebrated 17 years and 17,000 lives saved.One of the evening’s standout live auction moments was the bidding for a Hampton Jollys, which drew spirited competition before closing at an impressive $85,000 for the eye-catching 1966 sky-blue Fiat 500 Jolly conversion, donated by Hampton Jollys, a division of Carriage House Motor Cars.Proceeds from the evening will support the nonprofit’s ongoing mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome critically injured and neglected animals, as well as those at high risk of euthanasia, and expand critical community outreach initiatives, including medical programs, free microchipping, and spay and neuter clinics.Notable attendees included: Ralph Macchio, Rob and Marisol Thomas, Georgina Bloomberg, Elaine Hendrix, David Lauren, Lauren Bush Lauren, Dylan Lauren, Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto, Mike Woods, Dr. Tom Walker, Dr. Dan Belkin, Shouka Amirsolimani, Dr. Tomas Infernuso, John Lloyd Young, and NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco’s, Lisa Rose and Kate McEntee.NYC Second Chance Rescue would like to thank Rescue Ball Top Dog Sponsor TD Bank. Champion sponsors including Bloomberg Philanthropies, WJFNY Real Estate, Animal Surgical Center, Cirrus Nexus, Douglas Elliman Jessica Peters Team, Active International, Certified Services Group, Wag Creek, Jamie and Sandra Ginsberg. Partners included Designs by Mark Masone, McCall Risk Group Inc., Travel Event Staffing, and Bonded par: Michael and Amy Nugent.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2009, dedicated to saving the most vulnerable animals from overcrowded municipal shelters. To date, the organization has rescued more than 17,000 dogs and cats, the majority of whom were facing euthanasia.Focused on large-breed dogs and critically ill cats and dogs, NYC Second Chance Rescue provides lifesaving medical care, rehabilitation, and placement through a robust foster network and its Adoption Center in Long Island City.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org . save lives and join our team!IG: @nycscr | FB: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.