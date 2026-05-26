A Real Estate Time Bomb: Simply Crafted CEO Warns Minneapolis Landlords of Crisis Driven by Federal Hemp Ban

Simply Crafted CEO warns Twin Cities commercial landlords that the upcoming federal hemp ban could trigger a wave of unavoidable lease defaults.

This isn't just a hemp industry problem; it’s a commercial real estate catastrophe in the making” — Lucas Stead

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINNEAPOLIS, MN — As the November 12 federal "Hemp D-Day" approaches, Simply Crafted CEO Lucas Stead is issuing a stark warning to Twin Cities commercial landlords: the federal recriminalization of hemp products could trigger a wave of unavoidable lease defaults across Minnesota.Under the 2026 Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, many hemp-derived products will be reclassified as Schedule I substances this fall. For property owners, this creates a "Compliance with Law" crisis. Even businesses with perfect payment histories may suddenly find themselves in technical default as their inventory becomes federally illegal—potentially jeopardizing their landlords’ own bank covenants and insurance policies.“This isn't just a hemp industry problem; it’s a commercial real estate catastrophe in the making,” said Lucas Stead, CEO of Simply Crafted. “Minnesota’s hemp industry supports thousands of retail storefronts and warehouses. If the federal government flips the switch on these businesses, landlords are going to be left with millions of square feet of empty, ‘toxic’ space overnight. We are seeing a real estate time bomb, and no one is talking about the blast radius.”Simply Crafted, which has maintained a retail and warehouse presence in Northeast Minneapolis for over seven years, is moving proactively to stabilize its own footprint. By securing separate Certificates of Occupancy and pivoting to the THC-free SC Botanicals line, Stead is demonstrating how businesses can protect their landlords from the federal fallout.“We’ve spent months auditing our leases and working with our partners to ensure we remain a safe, compliant tenant,” Stead continued. “But many smaller shops won't have that luxury. Landlords need to start talking to their hemp tenants now—before November 12—to negotiate pivot strategies or early exits. If they wait until the ban hits, the defaults will be chaotic and costly for everyone.”Simply Crafted is currently sharing its "Compliance Audit" framework with local business owners to help them navigate these real estate risks. The company remains committed to the Northeast Minneapolis community as it prepares to open Marvin’s Garden, a fully licensed cannabis retail space designed to thrive in the new regulatory landscape.About Simply CraftedEstablished in 2019, Simply Crafted is a leader in the Minnesota hemp and cannabis industry. Family-owned and operated in Northeast Minneapolis, the company focuses on extreme transparency, artisan quality, and sustainable business practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.