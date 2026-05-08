Insurance Commissioner James Brown Announces More Than $4 Million in Savings for Montana Consumers in First Four Months of 2026 by Denying Unjustified Rate Increases

May 8, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Helena, Mont. — In his quest to keep the Treasure State affordable for every Montanan, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown is pleased to announce that his office has saved Montana consumers more than $4 million in the first four months of 2026 by denying unjustified insurance rate increases. From January 1 to April 30, 2026, Commissioner Brown saved consumers $4,169,931 in unjustified rate increases. Commissioner Brown’s actions have directly benefited 72,146 Montana insurance consumers. Brown has denied nearly $24 million in unjustified rate increases since starting as Montana’s Insurance Commissioner 16 months ago. “It’s my duty to stand up for Montana consumers in the insurance market. One of the best tools I have in my toolbox for saving Montanans money is denying unjustified insurance rate increases,” Commissioner Brown said. “Montanans are working harder than ever to get by, and I have worked hard to put a little extra money back in their pockets, which can be used to afford housing, groceries, and other necessities.” Commissioner Brown began tracking the savings Montanans receive from denied rate increases as part of the data-driven Strategic Performance Plan he instituted for the State Auditor’s Office. The Performance Plan is part and parcel of Commissioner Brown’s pledge to make government agencies more transparent and more accountable to Montana taxpayers. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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