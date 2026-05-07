STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HAWAI‘I TOURISM AUTHORITY

KE‘ENA KULEANA HO‘OKIPA O HAWAI‘I

CAROLINE ANDERSON

INTERIM PRESIDENT & CEO

HAWAI‘I LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REBUILD VISITOR CONFIDENCE AND BOOKINGS FOLLOWING KONA LOW STORMS

Initiative Aims to Support Local Businesses by Encouraging Visits to Hawai‘i

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB), in coordination with the state of Hawai‘i and industry partners, are launching a statewide recovery initiative focused on rebuilding visitor confidence and encouraging travel to the Hawaiian Islands following the March 2026 Kona Low storms. Governor Josh Green released $2 million in restricted funds to HTA to support the coordinated effort.



“These funds are about supporting Hawai‘i’s economy, local businesses and the people who depend on the visitor industry for their livelihoods,” said Governor Green. “We want visitors to know that Hawai‘i warmly welcomes them and that their visits help fuel our recovery.”



The initiative comes as Hawai‘i’s visitor industry continues recovering from the March storms, which disrupted travel during the critical spring break period through flight delays and cancellations, temporary attraction and business closures, cruise itinerary disruptions and slower bookings. March visitor statistics released Thursday by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) showed statewide visitor arrivals declined 1.7% in March 2026 compared to March 2025, while visitor spending declined 1.6% to $1.96 billion. The statewide average daily visitor census also declined 5.1% year over year.

In response to these challenges, the recovery initiative focuses on helping travelers feel welcome and confident about traveling to Hawai‘i this summer. Additional efforts will support local businesses through the Hawai‘i Special Offers program and coordinated partnerships with airlines, wholesalers and travel providers.

“This campaign enables the welcoming messages from the people of Hawai‘i to come through clearly and genuinely, so visitors can be confident that their visit will be both memorable and appreciated,” said Caroline Anderson, interim president and CEO of HTA.

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