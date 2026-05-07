News Release – DOH Issues $500 Administrative Penalty against Loreen Troxel, Community Care Foster Family Home Operator
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ‘OIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DOH ISSUES $500 ADMINISTRATIVE PENALTY AGAINST LOREEN TROXEL, COMMUNITY CARE FOSTER FAMILY HOME OPERATOR
26-051
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 7, 2026
ʻAIEA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) has issued an order against Loreen Troxel following enforcement action for serious and substantive violations of Hawai‘i Administrative Rules Chapter 11-800.
DOH, through its contractor, Community Ties of America (CTA), confirmed that during one incident, Troxel left Community Care Foster Family Home (CCFFH) clients unattended or without a certified caregiver.
Troxel has been assessed a $500 administrative penalty.
Troxel has 20 days from receipt of the order to submit a written request for a hearing. If no request is submitted within that time, the order will become final and enforceable.
The DOH Office of Health Care Assurance State Licensing Section, through CTA, certifies and regulates Community Care Foster Family Homes to help ensure the health, safety and welfare of individuals residing in health care facilities.
# # #
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.