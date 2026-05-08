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News Release – DOH Recruits Teen Health and Media Survey Participants Via Email

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

 

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 

DOH RECRUITS TEEN HEALTH AND MEDIA SURVEY

PARTICIPANTS VIA MAIL

26-052

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 8, 2026

HONOLULU —The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will conduct the 2026 Hawai‘i Teen Health and Media Survey over the next two months. Information collected will be used to develop and improve health programs and services for Hawaiʻi’s youth.

In the coming weeks, some households across the state will receive a mailed letter from DOH with an invitation to participate in this survey. An adult will be asked to answer a few online questions to determine if a member of their household is eligible to participate in the full survey. The full survey will take about 15 minutes to complete.

Each mailed letter will contain a unique survey link that can be used only once.

All responses are completely confidential — no personal identifiers such as names or mailing addresses will be linked to individual answers. Survey results will help inform DOH programs that support Hawai‘i’s youth. DOH encourages anyone who receives this letter to consider participating.

DOH administers surveys to better understand the health and health behaviors of Hawai‘i residents. 

This survey is being administered on behalf of DOH by Professional Data Analysts and Social Science Research Solutions (SSRS). Questions regarding the survey can be emailed to [email protected]. To verify the validity of the survey, call 808-204-9854.

 

Media Resources:

Please click here for an interview with Lola Irvin, administrator of the Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division. 

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News Release – DOH Recruits Teen Health and Media Survey Participants Via Email

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