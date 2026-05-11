Cake and Couture: Emanuel New York Marks Its First Year With Victor dE Souza and Dustin Lujan

Emanuel New York Logo Dustin Lujan, Victor de Souza, Niles Ramadhin (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Dustin Lujan, Victor de Souza (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Jessica Moore (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Atmosphere Anniversary Cake (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashion designer Victor dE Souza and co founder, beauty veteran Dustin Lujan welcomed VIP guests and industry colleagues to Emanuel New York on Friday, May 1st, 2026 for an intimate celebration marking the first anniversary of the Midtown boutique, located at 329 West 39th Street. The evening honored Emanuel New York’s first year as a destination for luxury fragrance, skincare, clothing and accessories.The celebration brought together friends, supporters and members of the fashion and fragrance communities for a warm and festive evening that featured a celebratory cake, brief remarks and a special presentation recognizing the boutique’s first year of success. As part of the evening, a citation from New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright was presented to Emanuel, acknowledging the milestone and the boutique’s contribution to New York’s creative and retail landscape.For Victor dE Souza, whose work is defined by couture craftsmanship and a dramatic New York sensibility, the occasion underscored the intersection of fashion, fragrance, and personal style that continues to shape the city’s independent luxury scene.Emanuel New York has quickly established itself as a Midtown destination, with its website highlighting its position as the exclusive home of City Rhythm perfumes in New York City alongside a growing roster of niche and luxury fragrance houses. A highlight of the evening was the debut of the boutique’s signature fragrance, “Emanuel New York,” created by Niles Ramadhin in collaboration with City Rhythm Perfumes. The scent was introduced with two complementary creations: a matching body oil crafted by sKIn and a hand poured candle by Beyond the Light Candles, each designed to extend the fragrance experience into personal ritual and home ambiance. In a special gesture for the anniversary, Boutique Italiano produced an exclusive commemorative candle gifted to attendees.The anniversary event served as both a toast to Emanuel New York’s first year and a statement of momentum for the boutique as it continues to build its identity in the heart of Manhattan. Notable attendees included: Victor dE Souza, Dustin Lujan, Niles Ramadhin, Heilei Sahar, Jessica Moore, and New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.About Emanuel:Emanuel New York is a Midtown Manhattan luxury boutique located at 329 West 39th Street, offering a curated mix of niche fragrance, beauty, skincare, clothing and accessories. Positioned as “the home of ultra niche,” the store brings together emerging and distinctive fragrance houses, fashion-forward retail and a couture sensibility shaped by designer Victor dE Souza and beauty veteran Dustin Lujan. Emanuel New York is also the exclusive New York City home of City Rhythm perfumes and has quickly become a destination for scent lovers, fashion clients and guests seeking a highly personal luxury retail experience.For more information, please visit: www.emanuelnewyork.com IG: @emanuel_newyork | FB: emanuelnewyork | PIN: emanuelnewyork

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