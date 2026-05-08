Philadelphia CBP seizes ‘Blue Nitro’ GBL destined to Everett, Massachusetts

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a half gallon of gamma-butyrolactone, known on the street and at raves as “Blue Nitro” or liquid ecstasy, in Philadelphia on April 25.

CBP officers seized 8 bottles of GBL, a precursor chemical for GHB, which predators use as a date-rape drug.

The two parcels arrived from Barcelona, Spain manifested as “skincare essential oils and resino” and were destined to the same address in Everett, Mass. CBP officers inspected the two parcels and discovered a combined eight small bottles labeled “Tonico Facial Calmiante,” which translates to soothing facial toner. Officers tested the clear liquid in those bottles using a handheld elemental isotope analysis tool and identified the liquid as GBL.

According to the DEA, gamma butyrolactone, also known as GBL, is a commonly used industrial chemical solvent found in paint removers, cleaners, adhesives, and nail polish removers. GBL is highly regulated in the United States because it is a precursor chemical to the more dangerous gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, also known as GHB, a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

GHB and GBL are used as a party drug because it mimics the effects of alcohol, but it poses potentially severe health consequences, including unconsciousness, seizures, slowed heart rate, severe respiratory depression, decreased body temperature, vomiting, nausea, coma, or death.

Alarmingly, GHB is used by sexual predators to incapacitate their victims. It is also abused by bodybuilders to spike human growth hormone and induce deep sleep for body recovery.

The GBL weighed a combined 2.5 quarts.

“GBL and GHB are very dangerous chemical substances that could imperil the health of deliberate users and traumatize unsuspecting victims, and they are a substance that Customs and Border Protection officers will continue to seize at our nation’s borders,” said Acting Area Port Director Elliot N. Ortiz, CBP Area Port of Philadelphia. “Intercepting dangerous drugs is one way in which CBP officers help to keep our communities safe.”

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

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