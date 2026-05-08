Governor Stein Makes the Case to Invest in North Carolina at SelectUSA Investment Summit

Raleigh, N.C.

This week Governor Josh Stein is making the case for investing in North Carolina at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA Investment Summit. Yesterday Governor Stein participated in the Governors Attracting Global Investment panel, highlighting North Carolina's competitive advantage for foreign investment.

“Economic development is a team sport, and no team works harder than Team North Carolina," said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina offers a strong value proposition to investors. We offer a hub of innovation across growing industries, and our state’s most important strength – our people – will always be prepared to work in the jobs of today and tomorrow."

“Foreign direct investment plays a powerful role in strengthening our economy and bringing new capital, new ideas, and new opportunities to communities across our state,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “When global companies choose to invest here, they strengthen our economy and reinforce our place in the global marketplace. In a rapidly changing world, these investments help ensure North Carolina remains competitive, resilient, and ready for the future."

During the panel, Governor Stein joined Governors Moore (MD), Pillen (NE), and Stitt (OK) in discussing foreign direct investment in their respective states. Governor Stein highlighted North Carolina’s investments in workforce development and site development, target industries, and long-term partnerships, all of which have contributed to its ranking as the 2025 Top State for Business. In addition to the panel, Governor Stein and Secretary Lilley met with foreign companies, delegations, and ambassadors from Austria, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, and Switzerland.

Last year, Governor Stein celebrated the opening of Japanese automaker Toyota’s first battery plant in North Carolina , part of a $13.9 billion investment including the creation of more than 5,100 jobs in central North Carolina. In 2024, Denmark-based pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced an investment of more than $4 billion in Clayton to produce current and future injectable treatments for chronic diseases, bringing 1,000 jobs to Johnston County.

The top countries investing in North Carolina since 2020 are Japan, Germany, China, Canada, Italy, and the United Kingdom. North Carolina's strategic position on the East Coast provides accessibility to all worldwide commercial markets. Charlotte, American Airlines’ second-largest hub, offers more nonstop flights than any other city of its size in the country. The airports in Charlotte (CLT) and Raleigh (RDU) collectively offer nonstop flights to 24 international destinations.

Governor Stein is committed to developing North Carolina’s workforce and creating opportunities across the state. Last month, Governor Stein announced his recommended budget for FY 2026-2027 that keeps North Carolina strong by expanding job and career opportunities. The Governor's budget funds youth apprenticeship programs through NC Career Launch, supports apprenticeships in state government, and provides work-based learning grants to small businesses. His budget would increase funding for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs tailored to high-demand sectors across the state, including advanced manufacturing, small business, aviation, health care, and state government.