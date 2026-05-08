Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun

CANADA, August 5 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun.

Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada’s friendship and solidarity with the Lebanese people in the face of widespread destruction, displacement, and civilian deaths. He reiterated Canada’s support for Lebanon, including humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people and peace and security assistance, notably through the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Prime Minister expressed strong support for the Government of Lebanon’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah. He condemned continuing Hezbollah attacks on Israel and urged sustained progress on disarmament, supported by the international community.

Prime Minister Carney condemned Israel’s illegal invasion of Lebanon and reaffirmed Canada’s steadfast support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He underscored the importance of maintaining a meaningful ceasefire and creating conditions for displaced civilians to return home safely.

The Prime Minister emphasised Canada’s readiness to work with partners to protect civilians, reinforce long-term regional stability, and support de-escalation efforts. He emphasised that Canada is one of the world’s largest providers of international assistance to Lebanon, with over $800 million in assistance since 2016.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.