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CBP officers stop cocaine, human smuggling attempts at San Diego ports

SAN DIEGO — On April 28, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry thwarted two separate smuggling attempts, seizing more than 225 pounds of cocaine and discovering a woman hidden in a vehicle’s dashboard.

The first incident occurred at the San Ysidro Port of Entry when officers referred a 21-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a Ford F-250 for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, an imaging system and a CBP canine team alerted officers to a discovery in the vehicle. A physical inspection revealed 81 packages of cocaine concealed within the spare tire and gas tank. The narcotics weighed approximately 225.44 pounds and have an estimated street value of $4,328,448.

On April 28, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry thwarted two separate smuggling attempts, seizing more than 225 pounds of cocaine and discovering a woman hidden in a vehicle’s dashboard.

Later that day at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, officers referred a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen driving a Toyota Camry for a secondary inspection. An imaging system revealed anomalies in the vehicle’s dashboard. During a physical inspection, officers discovered a 31-year-old female Chinese national hidden in a non-factory compartment in the dashboard.

On April 28, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Ports of Entry thwarted two separate smuggling attempts, seizing more than 225 pounds of cocaine and discovering a woman hidden in a vehicle’s dashboard.

“Smugglers will go to creative and dangerous lengths to move narcotics and people across the border,” said San Diego Director of Field Operations Sidney K. Aki. “But our officers are even more determined. Their commitment to discovering these smuggling attempts, no matter how concealed, is essential to keeping our communities and neighborhoods safe.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics, the Ford F-250, and the Toyota Camry. Both drivers were arrested and will face federal prosecution.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, CBP officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity, including the smuggling of drugs and humans, and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Since President Trump took office, CBP has seized 83,854 pounds of cocaine through March 31, 2026.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on X and Instagram at @DFOSanDiegoCA  for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

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CBP officers stop cocaine, human smuggling attempts at San Diego ports

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