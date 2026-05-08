Center for Family Services Toasts the Palm Beach Power Behind Old Bags Luncheon® 2026

Logo Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Barbara Pendrill, Beth Fishel, Nancy Bush (Photo credit: Premier Photo) Theodora Pace, Barbara Pendrill, Karen Swanson, Michelle Russell Johnson, Todd L’Herrou (Photo credit: Premier Photo) Jean Shafiroff, Danielle Rollins, Johnna Pomasan (Photo credit: Premier Photo) Maria Valenza, Lyndsey McMillan (Photo credit: Premier Photo)

Thank you reception recognized the chairs and committee whose support, generosity and dedication helped advance the Center’s signature fundraising event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County welcomed the chairs and committee members behind the 2026 Old Bags Luncheonfor a thank you reception at the organization’s West Palm Beach headquarters.The afternoon gathering brought together the supporters whose leadership, generosity and dedication helped shape the success of the annual luncheon, one of Palm Beach’s most recognizable philanthropic traditions. Guests were invited to enjoy light bites, sparkling drinks and conversation in a warm setting designed to celebrate the committee’s contributions while offering a closer look at the Center’s programs and services.Held each year in Palm Beach, the Old Bags Luncheonhas become a signature event for the Center for Family Services Palm Beach County, blending fashion, philanthropy and community impact through a seated luncheon, celebrity speaker and silent auction of authentic designer handbags. The event raises vital support for the Center’s work strengthening individuals and families through counseling, behavioral health services, education and supportive programs.The April reception served as both a celebration and a reminder of the community spirit that powers the Old Bags Luncheon year after year. By honoring the chairs and committee members who helped bring the 2026 event to life, the Center for Family Services recognized the volunteer leadership and philanthropic commitment that continue to expand its reach across Palm Beach County.Notable attendees at the event included: Beth Fishel, Karen Swanson, Johnna Pomasan, Danielle Rollins, Barbara Pendrill, Theodora Pace, Nancy Bush, Michelle Russell Johnson, Maria Valenza, Jean Shafiroff, Todd L’Herrou, and Lyndsey McMillan.The 2026 Old Bags Luncheonevent organization was led by event co-chairs, Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda. The silent auction co-chairs were Barbara Pendrill and Theodora Pace. The Center’s Board Advisory Chair was Karen Swanson and the 2026 OBL honorary Chairs were Sonja Stevens and Joan Yanow.About The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. has embraced the philosophy that families should be the center of the community, and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is accredited by CARFInternational and by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visit www.ctrfam.org IG: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

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