Beagle Breakthrough: NYC Second Chance Rescue Welcomes Dogs Freed from Wisconsin Facility

NYC Second Chance Rescue Logo Beagle with NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Agnes Reichert (Image Credit: NYC Second Chance Rescue) Flight (Image Credit: NYC Second Chance Rescue) Pilots to the Rescue, The Dogist, Jennifer Brooks, Therese Marie (Image Credit: NYC Second Chance Rescue) Transport to Freedom (Image Credit: NYC Second Chance Rescue)

Dogs Rescued from Ridglan Farms Arrive at NYC Second Chance Rescue Long Island City Adoption Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NYC Second Chance Rescue will welcome a group of 70 rescued beagles at its Long Island City Adoption Center, marking a powerful next chapter for some of the 300 dogs removed from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin as part of a major national rescue effort.The beagles arrived on May 3rd 2026, at NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Adoption Center, located at 27-12 37th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101. Media are invited to attend and document the first moments as the beagles enter the next phase of their journey toward care, recovery and eventual adoption.The arrival comes as rescue organizations across the country mobilize following a coordinated, multi-organization rescue effort led by Big Dog Ranch Rescue to transfer approximately 2,000 beagles from Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin-based breeding and research facility. The Associated Press reported that Ridglan Farms had previously agreed to voluntarily surrender its state breeding license by July 1st, 2026 as part of an agreement with the La Crosse County District Attorney who was appointed special prosecutor under Wis. Stat. §968.02(3) to investigate allegations of animal cruelty. The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution 2025 RES-119 on October 23, 2025. (Source: Associated Press, 1,500 Beagles will get new lives and warm laps after release from research facility, May 3rd, 2026).The first phase of the transfer began Friday, with hundreds of dogs moved from the facility to receive vaccines, microchips, and initial medical care before being placed with rescue partners. Some of the dogs have been transported to organizations in New York and Virginia as part of this large-scale lifesaving effort.NYC Second Chance Rescue is among the partners stepping forward to receive the beagles and provide the immediate support they need as they begin the transition from facility life to loving homes.Members of the organization’s team, including Agnes Reichert, Holly Rilinger and Elizabeth Liguori had boots on the ground and traveled to assist directly in the rescue effort, helping to retrieve dogs both for NYC Second Chance Rescue and for fellow partner organizations. Working alongside national partners, the team helped ensure the safe transport of the dogs out of the facility and onward to their next destinations, with additional dogs flown to safety by Pilots To The Rescue as part of this coordinated effort.The dogs are now arriving at NYC Second Chance Rescue’s Rescue & Adoption Center in Long Island City, where they will receive care, evaluation, placement in foster homes, and the opportunity for a true second chance.About NYC Second Chance Rescue:NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2009, dedicated to saving the most vulnerable animals from overcrowded municipal shelters. To date, the organization has rescued more than 16,000 dogs and cats, the majority of whom were facing euthanasia.Focused on large-breed dogs and critically ill cats and dogs, NYC Second Chance Rescue provides lifesaving medical care, rehabilitation, and placement through a robust foster network and its Adoption Center in Long Island City.To adopt, foster, donate or volunteer visit www.nycsecondchancerescue.org . save lives and join our team!IG: @nycscr | FB: SecondChanceRescueNycDogs | X / T: @nycscr

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