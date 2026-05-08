Sunset Links Road extension celebrated as I-10 widening nears completion in Tucson area

Few things say a project is complete, or almost complete, like a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

And that’s just the kind of celebration Pima County held this week to note the pending completion of a new segment of Sunset Links Road that will connect I-10 to River Road in the Tucson area.

The new $35 million roadway, funded by Pima County, is one of the final elements remaining to be completed as part of ADOT’s larger $171 million project to widen and reconstruct I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads.

Crews are busy with the final touches of the overall project, as we shared in a news release this week. Perhaps the most important project element left is the traffic signals that will allow traffic to flow on the new Sunset Links Road connection between I-10 and River Road.

The signals are still covered at I-10 and at River Road, waiting to be activated as soon as other activities along Sunset Links Road are completed. That includes pouring concrete crosswalk ramps, installing railings along the elevated road, painting retaining walls and landscaping.

The Sunset Links Road is one of two interchanges we’ve reconstructed as part of the project. The first one, at Orange Grove Road, opened in February 2025.

Along with the interchanges, the project added a fourth lane in each direction of I-10. Those lanes are now open most of the time, barring occasional restrictions that should come to an end by mid-May.

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments. The project began in early 2023.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.