Zahn Implant Club Rebrands as Fusion Dental Implants to Reflect Expanded Vision and Patient Experience

A new name, the same mission. Welcome to Fusion Dental Implants, where everything starts with a smile. Our mission is to restore confidence, comfort, and quality of life through life changing dental care and permanent smile solutions.

Fusion Dental Implants introduces a new name and brand identity that reflects growth, innovation, and a continued commitment to life changing smiles.

ROSEVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Zahn Implant Club is officially rebranding to Fusion Dental Implants, marking an exciting new chapter for the Northern California dental implant practice known for transforming smiles and restoring confidence through advanced full arch dental implant solutions.

While the name is changing, the experienced team, trusted care, and commitment to patient experience remain the same. The rebrand reflects the practice’s continued growth, expanded vision, and dedication to providing modern, patient centered dental care with a stronger and more recognizable identity.

Fusion Dental Implants specializes in full arch dental implants, permanent teeth solutions, single dental implants, crowns, veneers, and advanced restorative dentistry. With over 18 years of experience in dental implants and an in house dental lab, the practice continues to focus on delivering high quality treatment, precision, and long lasting results for patients across Northern California.

The name “Fusion” represents the connection between advanced technology, personalized care, artistry, and life changing smile transformations. The new identity also better reflects the company’s mission of helping patients regain confidence, comfort, and quality of life through permanent dental solutions.

“Our new brand reflects who we are today and where we are headed in the future,” said Dr. Antipov of Fusion Dental Implants. “This rebrand allows us to create a stronger identity that aligns with our vision, our patient experience, and the level of care we strive to provide every day.”

Patients can continue expecting the same trusted team, same commitment to excellence, and the same mission of changing lives through confident smiles. Existing locations, services, and patient support will remain unchanged during the transition.

Fusion Dental Implants plans to continue expanding its presence throughout Northern California while investing in innovation, patient education, and a premium patient experience both in office and online.

For more information about Fusion Dental Implants or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit www.fusiondentalimplants.com

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