T-Time The Lion Announces New Single 'Country G Ride', A Bold Fusion of Southern Roots and West Coast Energy

Genre-Bending Artist Bridges Hip Hop, Rock, and Soul with Autobiographical Anthem Celebrating Identity, Evolution, and Authenticity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- T-Time The Lion, the dynamic genre-bending artist redefining modern music through a fearless fusion of Hip Hop, Rock, and Soul, announces the release of her highly anticipated single, “Country G Ride,” set to drop on May 29th, 2026.Born in Richmond, Virginia and raised in Georgia, T-Time brings a rich Southern foundation into her music while now representing the West Coast with a bold, evolving sound that continues to captivate audiences nationwide. A graduate of The Los Angeles Film School with a Bachelor’s degree in Audio Production, she pairs creative talent with technical expertise. She has also earned a certificate in Leadership and Nonprofit Organization from Southern New Hampshire University, reflecting her commitment not only to her artistry but to purpose-driven impact beyond music.“Country G Ride” is a vivid, autobiographical record inspired by T-Time’s teenage years growing up in Georgia. The track reflects on her relationship with her mother and father, as well as memories tied to her first car. Originally created in 2020, the song captures a defining chapter of her journey while bridging her Southern roots with her present life in California.Driven by a catchy, culture-blending hook, “Raised in the south side, moved to the west side, let this country grammar show you the freaking G ride”, the record embodies her evolution, identity, and signature sound. It’s more than a song; it’s a statement of where she’s been and where she’s going. Known for her raw storytelling and emotionally driven lyricism, T-Time transforms real-life experiences into music that resonates deeply with listeners. Her work explores themes of love, pain, growth, and self-awareness, creating a sound that is both deeply personal and widely relatable.Influenced by a diverse range of artists across multiple genres, T-Time The Lion’s sound is bold, eclectic, and boundary-pushing while remaining grounded in authenticity. Whether on stage or in the studio, she delivers high-energy performances marked by passion, charisma, and undeniable presence.Beyond music, T-Time The Lion stands as a voice for purpose and empowerment. She is a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness and self-discovery, using her platform to inspire others to embrace their individuality and walk confidently in their truth.Praised for her commanding performances and lyrical depth, T-Time continues to carve her own lane as a standout force in the industry, an artist unafraid to challenge norms, elevate minds, and leave a lasting impact through both sound and message.“Country G Ride” releases on May 29th, 2026 across all major streaming platforms.ABOUT T-TIME THE LIONT-Time The Lion is a genre-bending artist from Richmond, Virginia, raised in Georgia, and now based on the West Coast. With a Bachelor’s degree in Audio Production from The Los Angeles Film School and a certificate in Leadership and Nonprofit Organization from Southern New Hampshire University, she blends technical expertise with raw, authentic storytelling. Her music fuses Hip Hop, Rock, and Soul, exploring themes of identity, growth, and empowerment. A passionate advocate for mental health awareness, T-Time uses her platform to inspire self-discovery and authenticity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.