STERLING PHYSICAL THERAPY & WELLNESS HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2026 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

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HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness was named the winner of a Silver StevieAward — in the AI in Healthcare Achievement category in The 24th Annual American Business Awardstoday.The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 9. Tickets are now on sale.More than 3,700 nominations from individuals and organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness was nominated in the Veteran-Owned Business of the Year category as a veteran-owned, outpatient physical therapy clinic headquartered in Texas.Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, founded by a U.S. military veteran, has established itself as a leader in outpatient physical therapy by combining compassionate, patient-centered care with cutting-edge technology. The clinic's integration of artificial intelligence into its healthcare delivery model — improving patient outcomes, streamlining care pathways, and enhancing the overall patient experience — earned national recognition in the AI in Healthcare Achievement category.These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and to the trust our patients place in us every day. Being recognized for both our veteran-owned heritage and our innovation in AI-driven healthcare is a reflection of who we are — a clinic that honors the past while boldly embracing the future."More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners."Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at https://ABA.StevieAwards.com About Sterling Physical Therapy & WellnessSterling Physical Therapy & Wellness is a veteran-owned, outpatient physical therapy clinic committed to delivering exceptional, personalized care to patients across Texas. With locations around Texas, Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness offers a comprehensive range of services including manual therapy, dry needling, post-surgical rehabilitation, balance and fall prevention, and AI-enhanced care pathways. Founded on the values of service, integrity, and excellence, Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness is dedicated to helping patients move better, feel better, and live better. For more information, visit www.sterlingtherapy.com About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

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