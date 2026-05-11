Osric Digital is a paid media agency specializing in B2B fintech

New York–based B2B paid media agency ranked first in Kinross Research’s comparative review, cited for attribution rigor and direct fintech operating experience.

Fintech need partners who understand institutional buyers [...] and who can plan a long-term strategy that captures existing demand, but also builds trust and credibility in the market over time.” — Dominick DeJoy, Principal, Osric Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B paid media agency Osric Digital has been named the best fintech marketing agency for 2026 by Kinross Research in a comparative review evaluating nine agencies across the fintech marketing landscape. Osric Digital earned the top position, ahead of CSTMR, Powered by Search, NinjaPromo, Ironpaper, Growth Gorilla, Mint Studios, Walker Sands, and Directive Consulting.

The Kinross Research evaluation applied a weighted framework across five criteria: fintech vertical expertise, pipeline attribution capability, LinkedIn Ads and ABM methodology, transparency and public methodology, and documented results with fintech clients. Osric Digital was cited for its direct financial services operating experience at the leadership level, CRM-integrated pipeline reporting, and account-based audience construction built from first-party data rather than platform-native targeting categories.

"It's an honor to be recognized as the top fintech marketing agency in this report, especially on criteria that reflect how we actually work," said Dominick DeJoy, founder of Osric Digital. "Fintechs need partners who understand institutional buyers, who can build audiences from first-party data, and who can plan a long-term strategy that captures existing demand, but also builds trust and credibility in the market over time. That means driving attributable pipeline, not just bottom-funnel demand capture, and not nebulous awareness that never converts. Since I started my paid media career in-house supporting enterprise fintech sales teams, that's been our approach since day one, and it's the right way to run paid media for companies selling into complex financial services buying committees."

DeJoy’s background as a manager at Preqin, a leading alternative assets data platform now part of BlackRock, informs the agency’s approach to audience construction and pipeline measurement for fintech clients. The Kinross Research report noted that agencies whose leadership teams have operated inside fintech companies bring a different quality of judgment to campaign decisions around compliance-sensitive messaging, institutional buyer targeting, and creative strategy for financial services audiences.

The recognition follows a series of recent industry mentions for Osric Digital, including being named among the best LinkedIn Ads agencies for 2026 and among the 12 best B2B SaaS marketing agencies for 2026.

"Fintech has been our fastest-growing vertical, and this recognition reinforces that the in-house financial services experience we bring is a genuine differentiator that clients can feel in the work," DeJoy said.

Osric Digital is based in New York and serves B2B technology and services companies across the United States, Canada, and the UK. The agency’s practice areas include LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads, and Meta, with a consistent focus on full-funnel paid media for companies with complex B2B sales cycles. Typical engagements involve $10,000 to $100,000 in monthly media spend and require CRM integration for closed-loop pipeline reporting.

About Osric Digital

Osric Digital is a B2B paid media agency based in New York, specializing in Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Meta for tech and services companies. The agency was founded by Dominick DeJoy, who previously built the inbound marketing function at private equity data firm Preqin, where he managed a significant multi-channel paid media and SEO program. Osric Digital’s client verticals include fintech, SaaS, HR tech, legal, cleantech, and professional services.

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