Easton Select Group Expands North Shore Presence with Acquisition of J. Gallant Pool

Trusted Newbury, Mass.-based provider strengthens service coverage across Boston’s North Shore while continuing to operate under its established brand

All of our partnerships are grounded in a shared commitment to quality and customer experience.” — David Hobaica, Executive Chairman, Easton Select Group

EASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easton Select Group, a growing national platform focused on making pool ownership easy through premium services, plunge pools, and construction, today announced the acquisition of J. Gallant Pool, a Newbury, Massachusetts-based pool construction, repair and service company known for its high-quality workmanship and responsive customer service.The acquisition expands Easton Select Group’s footprint across Boston’s North Shore, further strengthening its ability to deliver reliable, high-quality pool services, construction, maintenance, and repairs in one of New England’s most desirable coastal regions.Founded on a commitment to quality and customer care, J. Gallant Pool has built a strong reputation for dependable service, installations, maintenance, and repairs, serving homeowners across Newbury and surrounding communities.J. Gallant Pool will continue to operate under its trusted brand, with no changes to its day-to-day operations. Owner Jay Gallant will remain with the business, ensuring continuity for customers and employees.“All of our partnerships are grounded in a shared commitment to quality and customer experience,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group. “J. Gallant Pool has built a strong reputation across the North Shore for dependable construction, repairs, service and responsiveness. We’re excited to welcome Jay and his team and continue building on that foundation.”“We’ve always focused on providing reliable service and building strong relationships with our customers,” said Jay Gallant, owner of J. Gallant Pool. “Partnering with Easton Select Group allows us to continue that approach while gaining access to additional resources and support that will benefit both our team and the customers we serve.”All J. Gallant Pool employees will remain in their roles, and customers will experience no disruption to their service.The acquisition supports Easton Select Group’s continued growth strategy of partnering with leading regional providers to expand its national platform and deliver a seamless, high-quality pool ownership experience.About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a national platform built around a simple purpose: Pool Ownership Made Easy. Through its family of premium pool service, plunge pool, and construction brands, the company delivers reliable, stress-free experiences for homeowners across the United States. Easton Select Group operates on a TEC-Driven model—Trust, Execution, and Convenience—combining local expertise with national scale to improve how pools are built, maintained, and enjoyed. Learn more at EastonSelect.com

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