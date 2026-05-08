Catholic Charities to Host 20th Annual Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic in Vero Beach

Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach, Inc.

Annual charitable golf outing brings the community together in support of The Samaritan Center’s programs for families in Indian River County

For two decades, the Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic, generously hosted by the Egan family, has reflected the compassion and community spirit behind Catholic Charities’ mission.” — Ellen T. Wayne, Ed.D., CEO of Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach , in partnership with the Samaritan Center Advisory Committee, will host its 20th Annual Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Pointe West Country Club (7500 14th Lane) in Vero Beach.The annual charitable outing supports The Samaritan Center, a 24-hour safe haven for families in Indian River County. The organization provides shelter, life essentials, and educational programming for up to nine months, helping families work toward long-term housing stability and independence.“For two decades, the Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf Classic, generously hosted by the Egan family, has reflected the compassion and community spirit behind Catholic Charities’ mission,” said Ellen T. Wayne, Ed.D., Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach. “As we celebrate the tournament’s 20th year, we are proud that it continues bringing people together in support of families in need and grateful to everyone who has helped make this event such a meaningful tradition.”Participants will enjoy a morning of golf and community engagement beginning with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is $800 per foursome and includes golfer fees, breakfast, lunch, and all on-course beverages.Sponsorships, prize donations, and event participation opportunities are available through Renee Bireley at 772-770-3039 or rbireley@ccdpb.org.Event Details20th Annual Bernard & Betty Egan Memorial Golf ClassicWHEN: Saturday, May 16, 2026, check-in at 7:30 a.m., followed by an 8:30 a.m. shotgun startWHERE: Pointe West Country Club, 7500 14th Lane, Vero BeachLearn more at https://www.ccdpb.org/events/event/2026/05/16/20th-annual-bernard-betty-egan-memorial-golf-classic/554255 About Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm BeachEstablished in 1984 as the social service arm of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach is a nonprofit social services organization serving more than 15,000 individuals and families annually across Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties. Through 12 programs and ministries focused on housing stability, hunger and homeless outreach, behavioral health, disaster recovery, immigration services, family support, and community assistance, the organization serves vulnerable populations regardless of faith or background. Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach is committed to strengthening communities through compassionate care and support services that promote dignity, stability, and self-sufficiency, while continuing to evolve in response to the changing needs of the communities it serves.

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