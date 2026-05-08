Governor Ivey Introduces a CHOOSE Act Family: Meet the Bell Family

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday introduced the Bells, an Alabama family utilizing the CHOOSE Act, the governor’s education savings account (ESA) program. Parents Cameron and Tara Bell have four children: Mary Whit (11) in 5th grade, Shep (10) in 4th grade, Kyng (8) in 2nd grade and Majori “Maj” (6) in kindergarten. Maj is currently the only child supported by the CHOOSE Act at The Oaks Classical Cottage School in Montgomery. Maj’s siblings, Mary Whit, Shep and Kyng will be joining her at The Oaks next school year and will also be supported starting with the 2026-27 round of CHOOSE Act funding.

“Cameron and Tara Bell are a prime example of parents having access to educational options that align with their goals academically, socially and in the values they are instilling in their children,” said Governor Ivey. “As I have often said, parents know what is best for their children, and the CHOOSE Act is making that kind of choice more accessible for Alabama families like the Bells.”

Cameron and Tara value a Christ-centered foundation for their children’s education, one that challenges them and guides them into their formative years. Cameron is the pastor at Southside Gospel Fellowship. Tara is a staff nurse at First Choice Women’s Medical Center.

To other Alabama parents, Tara Bell advised regarding the CHOOSE Act,“Why not apply? It is such a blessing and opens your world to possibilities in your children’s education. We all know that income and resources can limit the possibilities of the future. This opportunity broadens your choices to choose what is best for your family.”

The Bell family is lively and enjoys being on the move, especially outdoors, bringing a unique mix of personality and fun into everything they do. Maj and Kyng were adopted through foster care, and each have their own strengths. Having an environment that supports their individual, academic and social needs make all the difference. Mary Whit enjoys reading, and her favorite subject in school is science. The boys, Shep and Kyng, love baseball, but differ on favorite subjects in school. Shep prefers social studies, where Kyng loves reading. Maj enjoys and likes gymnastics for fun.

Tara Bell added, “We knew the Lord would provide, and He has. I tell anyone who will listen, the CHOOSE Act has been such a blessing for our family. It has given us the ability to choose the Christ-centered education we want for our children, especially as they enter their middle school years.”

The CHOOSE Act can help families with instructional materials and supplies, covering items like curriculum, textbooks, workbooks, educational software, computers, school supplies and even fees charged by tutors or schools.

“The Bells are a wonderful family, and we at The Oaks are thrilled to partner with them,” said Head of School Claire Kennedy. “Many students at this school benefit from the CHOOSE Act. Parents share that without the state funds, our school would not have been an option. The Oaks Classical Cottage School provides a unique three-day-a week model which requires a strong school-parent partnership. The CHOOSE Act has opened the door for our school to grow and families to benefit from a collaborative school model. We are especially grateful for Governor Ivey’s strong support of parental choice and her commitment to expanding educational opportunities for Alabama students.”

The Bell family is one of tens of thousands being supported by the CHOOSE Act. In recent months, the governor featured families from across the state, and she will continue highlighting real Alabama families positively impacted by this school choice program:

About the CHOOSE Act:

The CHOOSE Act website provides Alabama families with the latest information about the CHOOSE Act, including eligibility information, an online application for both renewing and new families, program FAQ, important deadlines and parent and education service provider (ESP) guides.

The 2026–27 CHOOSE Act application period officially closed at midnight on March 31, 2026, with a record-breaking 29,341 applications representing 48,927 students. Of these, 18,832 were new applications for 29,986 students, while 10,509 were renewal applications for 18,941 students. Families will be notified of their award status in mid-April, and eligible students may begin using their CHOOSE Act funds for approved educational expenses starting July 1, 2026.

The CHOOSE Act makes refundable income tax credits called education savings accounts available to support the success of eligible K-12 students in Alabama. An ESA can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other qualified education expenses at approved Education Service Providers (ESPs).

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the program is open to new families with an adjusted gross income (AGI) not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year. For the 2027-2028 academic year and beyond, the program is open to all families, regardless of income.

The program will prioritize students with special needs, participating students and their siblings and students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. Remaining ESAs will be available to students based on the family’s AGI as a percentage of the federal poverty level.

For applications and more information about CHOOSE Act Alabama, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.

A photo of the Bell family is attached.

###