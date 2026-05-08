Council Supports Proposal to Create Committee Focused on Retaining Young Adults in Boston

Councilors Flynn and Murphy introduced a resolution in support of establishing a committee to maintain and attract young adults to the City of Boston.

The resolution states that young adults play a critical role in Boston’s community and economy, and notes that cities experienced revitalization beginning in the 1980s driven by industry growth and improved networking opportunities among young residents. It also states that students from around the world often remain in Boston after graduation to begin their careers and establish roots, though recent trends have shifted.

According to the resolution, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated migration out of cities among both younger and older residents, and this shift has been reinforced by rising costs of living, a lack of affordable housing, and employment challenges.

The 2026 Young Residents Survey by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation reported that 26% of residents in their 20s and 30s are likely to leave Boston within five years. It states that respondents identified job opportunities, affordability, and public safety as key factors influencing their decision to stay.

The resolution also cites labor and housing data, including a reported increase in unemployment among college graduates ages 22–27 and survey responses indicating challenges in securing employment. It further notes a decline in housing production in Boston in recent years, including reduced housing approvals between 2020 and 2025, and reports that Boston lagged behind peer cities in housing production.

The resolution states that millennials and Gen Z will face evolving challenges, including artificial intelligence regulation and digital dependency, and emphasizes the importance of studying strategies to maintain and attract young people. It calls for the creation of a committee composed of young adult residents, business professionals, and City leaders to focus on retaining and attracting young adults to Boston.