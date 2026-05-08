Visit PA Invites Travelers to Spend a Day in the Boots of a PA State Park Ranger

New “PA Ranger for a Day” Sweepstakes Offers One Lucky Winner an Exclusive, Behind-the-Scenes Adventure.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Visit PA announced the launch of “PA Ranger for a Day,” a first-of-its-kind campaign giving one lucky winner the chance to experience Pennsylvania’s iconic state parks through the eyes of the people who know them best — the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR) team members who call them home.

Beginning May 8, 2026, and running through June 12, 2026, residents and visitors alike can enter for the chance to win a full-day, DCNR staff-led experience at one of the Commonwealth’s most stunning state parks.

“Pennsylvania’s state parks are one of our greatest gifts ― 125 stunning destinations that are free, open, and ready for adventure,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Pennsylvania Office of Tourism. “From chasing waterfalls and hiking scenic overlooks to paddling quiet lakes and spotting wildlife, there’s no shortage of ways to explore. There’s simply no better way to fall in love with Pennsylvania than by getting outside and experiencing the wild, beautiful spaces that make it so unique.”

This is no ordinary park visit. In partnership with DCNR, the PA Ranger for a Day winner will spend a day branching off the beaten path and discovering some of PA’s most treasured outdoor experiences — guided by a true expert who lives and breathes the outdoors. No crowds, no rush, just one-on-one time with park experts and the wild spaces that make Pennsylvania’s parks so legendary.

“Pennsylvania’s state parks are already second to none,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Special programs like PA Ranger for a Day bring that magic to life in such a personal way. Our experts are the heartbeat of these parks and we’re proud to offer the chance for visitors to spend a day exploring the great outdoors alongside them.”

The Details

Participants can visit visitpa.com/ranger to browse featured Pennsylvania parks and meet the local experts, learning about their favorite spots and insider tips.

to browse featured Pennsylvania parks and meet the local experts, learning about their favorite spots and insider tips. Enter for a chance to win a PA state parks experience, including customized, guided tours by DCNR experts.

One lucky winner will be announced after the entry period closes (June 12, 2026) and invited to spend the day hiking, learning and connecting at the park of their choosing later this summer.

Pennsylvania spring is a season unlike any other, with color bursting from every corner, trails coming alive and the promise of fresh discovery at every turn. Visit PA’s programming celebrates the full spectrum of what the Commonwealth has to offer, and PA Ranger for a Day is just the beginning. To enter and explore, visit visitpa.com/ranger.

Governor Josh Shapiro recently joined Secretary Dunn to announce Laurel Caverns State Park as Pennsylvania’s 125th state park and the first subterranean park in Commonwealth history. Approximately 50 miles from Pittsburgh, Laurel Caverns is a 435-acre park centered around the largest and deepest limestone cave in Pennsylvania, which includes four miles of wide cave passages that go as deep as 476 feet and the largest bat shelter in the Northeast.

Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry is made up of 6,400 local parks — including 125 state parks — more than 14,000 miles of trails, and over 84,000 miles of waterways. Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, the industry has added $3.5 billion and approximately 12,000 new jobs to the Commonwealth’s economy.

Welcoming the World to Pennsylvania in 2026

Pennsylvania is primed to once again be in the national spotlight in 2026 as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia and host major events throughout the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth will leverage global sporting and cultural moments, including the NFL Draft, the PGA Championship, the FIFA World Cup, America250PA, the MLB All-Star Game, and UFC® 330, to drive interest in Pennsylvania, encourage visitors to come back for future trips, and spur statewide economic impact.

These events will be huge tourism and economic development opportunities for the Commonwealth, as millions of people prepare to visit Pennsylvania. Over the last three years, Governor Shapiro has rebranded Pennsylvania as the “Great American Getaway” and increased funding for Visit PA to nearly $60 million.

To build on that momentum and prepare for America250, the Shapiro Administration secured $57.5 million in the last two budgets specifically for the 2026 celebration. The Governor’s 2026-2027 proposed budget continues to fully fund the Tourism Office to ensure that Pennsylvania obtains the maximum benefit from the events celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Under the Shapiro Administration’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry has grown by $7 billion and 30,000 jobs. In 2024, tourism brought in $84 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and supported more than half a million jobs.

About Visit PA

Visit PA, the official tourism resource of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and part of the Department of Community and Economic Development, leads promotion of the state’s 67 diverse and inviting counties. Lauded asThe Great American Getaway, Pennsylvania blends rich history with vibrant cities and tranquil landscapes. From historic battlefields and three UNESCO World Heritage sites to fresh-air adventures across 125 state parks and a thriving arts and culinary scene, authentic moments await around every corner of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania blends the past, the present, and the exciting future ahead. To learn more about traveling to Pennsylvania, go to visitpa.com and follow along on social media with @visitpa, #VisitPA, and #PAGetaway.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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