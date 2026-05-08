189th AW Safety Team Wins 3 ANG Safety Awards

Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark.—Every year the Air National Guard (ANG) awards outstanding performers in the safety field. Three of twelve awards for 2025 were bestowed upon the 189th Airlift Wing Safety Team, showcasing their expertise and upholding a standard of excellence.

Director of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award (2025)

Recipient: 189th AW Safety Office

This award recognizes the most effective installation-level safety program.

The 189th AW safety team penned an eight-step risk assessment safety plan for operating the EC-130J aircraft, which mitigated a six-month additional training requirement, alleviated a nine-month training backlog for aircrew students, repurposed two $110M aircraft, and laid the groundwork for the 189 AW to transition to becoming the premier C-130J ANG schoolhouse.

They also proactively engaged with the Arkansas flying community to address mid-air collision avoidance, partnering with the 19th Airlift Wing and the 77th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. This effort included hands-on training for firefighters, improving airspace sharing between Air Force and Army joint-partners.

Director of Safety Occupational Safety Career Professional of the Year (2025)

Recipient: Air Force Master Sgt. Heather Metzler

This award recognizes an ANG member in the 1S0X1 career field for outstanding contributions to Air Force safety.

Metzler was hand-picked to bridge a gap in occupational safety management, training eight new unit representatives in preparation for inspections from the National Guard Bureau (NGB) and Air Education Training Command. She secured an effective rating for 118 inspection items and was recognized as a top performer by the NGB Inspector General team.

She also led operational risk management for deployment validation, delivering tailored mission briefings for five chalks and 10 sorties while overseeing Multi-Capable Airmen training and advocating proper work/rest cycles for 288 personnel. Metzler also pioneered the “General Aviation Safety Cluster,” bringing together uniformed, civilian, and private pilots in central Arkansas to establish a safety culture and strengthen FAA partnerships.

Director of Safety Occupational Safety Civilian of the Year

Recipient: Jessica Deal

This award recognizes an ANG member in the 0018 occupational series for outstanding contributions to ANG and Air Force safety.

Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Deal, a Title-32 technician, transitioned from active duty as the occupational safety superintendent for the 19th AW to the 189th AW’s occupational safety manager amidst inspections for both units, securing effective ratings for 118 inspection items.

Deal was hand-selected as a leading industry expert out of 108 eligible career field peers for a specialty knowledge re-write. She authored 2 promotional examinations that impacted 354 Airmen and 21.1% of Weighted Airman Promotion System (WAPS) formula.

Deal’s expertise also earned selection as a safety liaison for Little Rock AFB Airmen and Camp Robinson Soldiers for an Arkansas Safety Commission and Department of Transportation motorcycle focus group, proposing new state law and recommending improvement actions.

“Our safety team truly embodies our motto of Ducimus (Latin for “We Lead”),” says Air Force Col. Joseph Geaney, 189th AW commander. “Their expertise and dedication are a standard of excellence, and have been integral to our Airmen’s safety and aircraft conversion to the C-130J Super Hercules.”

The three wins will now compete at the Department of the Air Force (DAF) level against other Major Command (MAJCOM) nominees.

The safety specialty manages and conducts safety programs, analyzes mishap causes and trends, and assesses risk. Additionally, they evaluate, inspect, and survey areas and activities to eliminate mishap potential, conduct mishap investigations, provide risk management consultation, and conduct safety education.

The 189th AW is a tenant of Little Rock AFB and provides premier training to the C-130 and cyber enterprises, capitalizing on partnerships to support the state of Arkansas, defend the Nation, and contribute to rapid global mobility.