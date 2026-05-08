ARIZONA NATIONAL GUARD PHYSICIAN HONORED FOR HEROISM DURING JORDAN ATTACK

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Maj. Erika B. Page, an emergency medicine physician assigned to the 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Arizona Army National Guard, was the U.S. Army Honoree at the 2026 Hero of Military Medicine Award, sponsored by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation. She was recognized for her leadership, courage and medical expertise during combat operations and humanitarian service.

For Page, service is not confined to a battlefield, hospital, or uniform. Whether responding to casualties in Jordan or providing emergency care to underserved communities in northern Arizona, Page has built a career defined by a commitment to others.

While deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield with 1st Battalion, 158th Infantry Regiment “Bushmasters,” Page served as the task force surgeon for more than 1,300 personnel operating across 17 locations throughout the Middle East. Her leadership was put to the test Jan. 28, 2024, during a one-way unmanned aerial system attack in Jordan.

In the aftermath of the attack, Page led medical response operations under continued threat conditions. She worked for 36 continuous hours to triage and treat more than 80 casualties while coordinating their lifesaving care and evacuation.

“Top priority was always patient care,” Page said. “We had trained for that moment, and in that moment, the only thing that matters is taking care of the patients in front of you.”

Despite the danger and chaos, Page maintained accountability of casualties, safeguarded medical documentation, and ensured care for the wounded. Her actions contributed to recognition of injured service members, including the awarding of more than 60 Purple Hearts.

“Major Page displayed unwavering courage, medical expertise, and superior leadership under direct enemy fire,” wrote Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa. “Her superb performance, courage, and resolute determination under the most difficult circumstances saved countless lives.”

Page credits the success of the response not to a single moment, but to the trust built long before the attack.

“I think that trust comes from everything leading up to it,” Page said. “Being present with the unit, training alongside them, and showing them you’re committed to their care.” The experience left a lasting impact.

For Page, service extends far beyond deployment.

In her civilian role, she serves as a board-certified emergency room physician at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation, where she provides care to Navajo, Hopi and San Juan Paiute communities. Working in a remote and resource-limited environment, she supports trauma and diagnostic care at the nation’s only tribal-run Level III trauma center.

“To provide care in these communities is an incredible honor,” Page said. “It reflects the commitment to serve others and to deliver care where it’s needed most.”

Her dual roles have strengthened her ability to operate in complex environments.

During a later deployment to East Africa, Page served as a liaison supporting crisis response planning for U.S. embassies across the region. Drawing from her experience in Jordan, she helped leaders plan for crisis response in the future.

“It still felt like medicine,” Page said. “In a lot of ways, it was preventative medicine - helping others prepare before something happens.”

Page has continued to strengthen medical readiness by applying a preventative approach to operational medicine. She has briefed ambassadors, senior military leaders and regional security personnel on evacuation operations in high-risk environments. She also leads mass casualty training and medical rehearsals for Soldiers and unit aid stations, reinforcing preparedness across the force.

“All of these achievements were accomplished with fewer than four years of active service,” wrote Lt. Col. Joseph L. Mayeaux. “Maj. Page is the very definition of why National Guard medical professionals provide an invaluable service to sustain and protect our combat formations.”

From remote emergency rooms in Arizona to combat zones overseas, Page’s career reflects a simple but powerful principle - caring for the whole person.

“I’ve always identified with the idea of cura personalis,” Page said. “It means care for the whole person, and that’s something I try to carry into everything I do.”