Sailor from White Stone Recognized as NETC 2025 Sailor of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Navy Diver 1st Class Mark Powell, a White Stone, Virginia, native, was selected as the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year for 2026. Powell was nominatedover Sailors from across the entire NETC domain on March 30, 2026.

NETC’s Sailor of the Year program recognizes enlisted personnel who significantly contribute to the command’s mission, enhance the command’s image in the community or conduct themselves in a manner that reflects credit upon the command and the U.S. Navy. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, presented the award.

Powell earned his nomination from the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC) in Panama City Beach, Florida, where he serves as the leading petty officer.

He led 10 instructors through more than 2,000 hours of high-risk training, producing 158 highly qualified officer and enlisted divers for the fleet, and achieved 100% Diving Warfare Specialist qualifications across his team.

He also supervised 184 personnel through 210 complex, high-risk dives while overseeing facility upgrades.

Huffman spoke highly of Powell. “It takes a specific kind of grit to be a high-risk instructor, but Navy Diver 1st Class Mark Powell takes it to another level,” Huffman said. “He serves a vital role in the command as the only unlimited diving and demolition operations supervisor at NDSTC. His dedication and professionalism ensure that Navy Diving training remains the best in the world.”

As a Navy diver, Powell is tasked with a variety of dangerous and important missions. These can include salvaging Navy equipment, repairing ships at sea or in port, training explosive ordnance disposal and salvage divers, and handling dangerous munitions.

“Diving is never routine,” Powell said. “One day we’re training the next generation of divers, and the next we could be responding to a real-world salvage or underwater repair problem. My job is to make sure our divers are technically proficient, disciplined and safety-focused so the fleet can count on us when it matters most.”

When asked what he attributes his success and accomplishments to, Powell cited his background in team sports. “Growing up, I played several team sports, but lacrosse had the biggest impact on me,” Powell said. “It taught me discipline, teamwork and a strong work ethic — values that have carried over directly into my naval career. Being part of a team and working toward a common goal early on helped prepare me for the challenges and responsibilities I’ve taken on as a Navy diver.”

Powell’s military decorations include six Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Good Conduct Medals and various unit and service awards.