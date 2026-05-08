Sailor from Novi Recognized as a NETC 2025 Sailor of the Year Finalist

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Aircrewman Helicopter 1st Class Jeffrey Jorgensen, a Novi, Michigan, native, was selected as a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist for 2026. Jorgensen was nominatedover Sailors from across the entire NETC domain on Jan. 30, 2026.

The NETC Sailor of the Year program was established to recognize enlisted personnel who significantly contribute to the command’s mission, enhance the command’s image in the community, or conduct themselves in a manner that reflects credit upon the command and the United States Navy. The award is presented by Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC.

Jorgensen earned his nomination from the Naval Air Technical Training Center, where he currently serves as leading petty officer (LPO), student control LPO and AWS acoustic course supervisor. In these roles, he ensures high-quality technical training for more than 30 instructors and 460 students. Jorgensen implemented several training improvements that impact approximately 18,000 students annually and contribute to a 98% graduation rate.

Huffman said, “By training thousands of Sailors at Naval Air Technical Training Center, Petty Officer Jorgensen is passing along his standard of excellence and sending it out to the entire fleet. He is dedicated to service and has answered the call to action many times around the world. AWS1 Jorgensen is setting the standard for the entire NETC team.”

As a helicopter aircrewman, his job is to be ready for anything, whether operating mission systems, helping execute a rescue, supporting special warfare, or getting critical supplies to the ship. Jorgensen says he feels proud to serve in a role where his training directly translates into lives saved and missions accomplished.

Jorgensen attributes his success and accomplishments to moments he learned in his youth, saying, “Being a Boy Scout was instrumental in building the foundation I’ve used throughout my naval career. I vividly remember one winter camping trip where we hiked into the woods and slept on nothing but cardboard in -10-degree weather without a tent. Our scoutmaster, Bill Egbert, a former Marine, taught us winter survival skills that night that I have genuinely applied in my professional life.”

Jorgensen’s personal awards include the Navy Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (five awards), the Humanitarian Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (four awards) and the Navy Overseas Service Ribbon (three awards).