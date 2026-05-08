Sailor from Port Gibson Recognized as a NETC 2025 Sailor of the Year Finalist

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Bobby Bailey, a Port Gibson, Mississippi, native, was selected as a Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailor of the Year finalist for 2026. Bailey was nominatedover Sailors from across the entire NETC domain on March 24, 2026.

NETC’s Sailor of the Year program recognizes enlisted personnel who significantly contribute to the command’s mission, enhance the command’s image in the community or conduct themselves in a manner that reflects credit upon the command and the U.S. Navy. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander of NETC, presented the award. Bailey earned his nomination from Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes, where he serves as an instructor at Hull Maintenance Technician “A” School.

Bailey led a team of 11 instructors, directly impacting the development of more than 100 accession sailors. He qualified two instructors to earn Blue Badge, advanced one instructor to Hull Maintenance Technician 1st class, qualified three instructors as course supervisors and guided four instructors to achieve Master Training Specialist qualification, increasing the school’s Master Training Specialist cadre by 20%.

Huffman commended Bailey’s leadership as an instructor. “The vital work of Hull Maintenance Technicians enables the Navy to maintain a prominent worldwide presence. The work is challenging and difficult. Training the next generation of Sailors ensures our continued success. Petty Officer Bailey lives his favorite saying that ‘Greatness is a choice’, and he passes that along to each Sailor that he trains, and they are all better for it.”

Hull maintenance technicians are responsible for repairs and maintenance to a ship’s hull and related equipment. They are trained in metalworking, fabrication, welding, inspection and testing, and they instruct sailors to accomplish assigned duties.

“My job is to keep the ship safe and ready by fixing what’s broken and preventing problems before they start,” Bailey said. “Whether I’m welding, fabricating or teaching the next generation of sailors, I take pride in knowing our work directly supports the fleet and the mission.”

Bailey attributed his success to lessons learned through athletics. “In school, I played football and baseball at Port Gibson High School,” Bailey said. “Team sports helped me develop leadership, teamwork, coachability and discipline, which are valued in any workforce. I was taught to be the best I could be at anything I did, and giving maximum effort has consistently placed me in great company.”

Bailey’s personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (eight awards), the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and the Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist qualification.