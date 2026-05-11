Luxury Senior Living Community The Gallery at Fort Collins to Open June 11

The Gallery at Fort Collins

New 144-Residence Senior Living Community Debuts in Northern Colorado with Grand Opening Celebration Showcasing Its Art and Hospitality-Inspired Approach

The Gallery at Fort Collins represents a new chapter in senior living, where hospitality, care, and culture come together.” — Phill Barklow, President, Experience Senior Living

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Senior Living (ESL), a Denver-based operator of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities and a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group, will host a grand opening celebration for The Gallery at Fort Collins on June 11, marking the debut of its newest Northern Colorado community. The event will feature live music, culinary experiences, local art, and guided tours of the residences and amenities.

The evening will showcase the brand’s “Art of Living” philosophy through curated culinary offerings, live entertainment, and immersive experiences designed to highlight the community’s design, amenities, and approach to care.

Now open, The Gallery at Fort Collins welcomes visitors to discover its hospitality-driven, luxury approach to senior living and experience a new standard of care in Northern Colorado.

The grand opening event invites guests to experience “The Art of Living”—the signature philosophy of The Gallery brand—through an evening of curated culinary offerings, live entertainment, and community engagement. Attendees will enjoy live music performed by the Fort Collins Symphony, with additional performances by Colorado favorites Dave Beegle and Matt Skinner Band, alongside a showcase of local artists and curated artwork. The evening will also feature chef-crafted cuisine including sushi and signature cocktails, guided tours of the community’s residences and amenities, a photo booth experience, and featured speakers.

Event Details:

Who: Experience Senior Living, The Gallery at Fort Collins, community leaders, and prospective residents and their families

What: Grand opening celebration featuring live music from the Fort Collins Symphony, Dave Beegle, and the Matt Skinner Band, along with local art, culinary experiences, and guided tours

When: June 11, 2026 | 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: The Gallery at Fort Collins, 3535 Stanford Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Parking: Complimentary valet parking will be available

Learn more or RSVP

Community leaders, including representatives from the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce, Colorado State University Alumni Association, and local government officials are expected to attend.

The Gallery at Fort Collins introduces a luxury senior living experience to the region, offering Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care within one community. The four-story, 144-residence property includes studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans designed to support a range of lifestyle and care needs.

“The Gallery at Fort Collins represents a new chapter in senior living, where hospitality, care, and culture come together,” said Phill Barklow, President, Experience Senior Living. “We’ve designed this community as a place where residents can truly thrive, with meaningful connection, elevated dining, and personalized care.”

The community is the only senior living offering in Fort Collins providing 24/7 nursing care. Residents also have access to chef-led dining, including a high-end restaurant, along with casual dining options and gathering spaces including a pub, game room, and sky lounge.

Additional amenities include a two-story grand hall, art studios, a theater, salon and a landscaped courtyard designed to foster connection and creativity.

A cornerstone of The Gallery’s programming is its partnership with the Colorado State University Alumni Association. Through this collaboration, residents gain access to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), which provides over 150 courses, lectures, and travel opportunities tailored for active adults.

Located near Highway 287 and Horsetooth Road, The Gallery at Fort Collins offers convenient access to I-25 while placing residents close to the area’s cultural, dining, and outdoor destinations, with views of the Rocky Mountains.

Explore the brand experience

View the The Gallery at Fort Collins community website



About Experience Senior Living

Experience Senior Living (ESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NexCore Group, is a Denver-based, full-service operator of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities across the United States. Through thoughtful design and personalized care, ESL partners with leading real estate and investment firms to create communities that prioritize wellness, hospitality, connection, and quality of life. Its growing portfolio includes flagship brands, including The Gallery, The Reserve, Sancerre and The Crossings, designed to support residents in living engaged, purposeful lives. For more information, visit https://experiencesrliving.com/.

About NexCore Group

NexCore Group is a national, diversified healthcare real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. NexCore Group delivers purpose-built, sustainable spaces spanning the full range of healthcare real estate: medical, senior living, and academic medicine & technology. Whether designing advanced medical facilities, high-quality senior communities, or innovative labs and research environments, NexCore Group applies a strategy-led, data-driven approach to help partners thrive.

Since its founding in 2004, NexCore Group has developed and acquired approximately 18 million square feet and completed over $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions — building trust and delivering results in 30 states. NexCore Group offers deep in-house expertise and integrated capabilities, empowering healthcare systems, academic and life science institutions, and senior living operators to achieve long-term growth, operational excellence, and design innovation. For more information, visit https://nexcoregroup.com/.

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