Marshall & Taylor PLLC Expands Family Law Practice with Attorney Lindsay Simon

Marshall & Taylor's Newest Family Law Attorney, Lindsay Simon

Marshall & Taylor PLLC adds attorney Lindsay Simon to its Raleigh legal team, strengthening the firm’s ability to manage North Carolina family law cases.

I am focused on representing Raleigh families during difficult transitions and helping clients manage the legal requirements of the North Carolina family court system.” — Lindsay Simon

RALEIGN, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marshall & Taylor PLLC announces the addition of attorney Lindsay Simon to the firm’s Raleigh office, where she handles family law matters including divorce, child custody, and property division. A member of the North Carolina State Bar since September 2024, Simon brings experience in domestic litigation and alternative dispute resolution to the practice.Simon earned her Juris Doctor from Campbell University School of Law in Raleigh. During her time at Campbell, she worked at the Gailor Family Law Litigation Clinic, where she assisted clients in managing the family court system. Her academic background also includes international legal studies through the Cambridge, U.K. Study Abroad Program, where she studied the English and UK legal systems alongside global human rights.A native of Northern California, Simon completed her undergraduate degree at California State University, Sacramento, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in liberal studies. Prior to that, she attended Sierra College, earning associate degrees in liberal studies and social and behavioral sciences while competing as a member of the Women’s Golf Team.Since beginning her practice in North Carolina, Simon has managed cases involving absolute divorce, child support, alimony, and domestic violence. She also represents clients in alienation of affection claims and helps parties reach agreements through mediation and other alternative dispute resolution methods. Her approach focuses on the factual application of North Carolina law to individual domestic cases."I am focused on representing Raleigh families during difficult transitions and helping clients manage the legal requirements of the North Carolina family court system," said Lindsay Simon. "My goal is to provide clear legal counsel so that clients can make informed decisions regarding their domestic matters and future stability."Beyond her work at Marshall & Taylor PLLC, Simon is an active participant in the local legal community. She maintains memberships in the Tenth Judicial District Bar and the Wake County Bar Association. These professional affiliations allow her to stay informed on local court rules and updates to family law statutes in North Carolina.The addition of Simon follows a period of growth for the firm as it continues to manage domestic relations cases in Wake County and the surrounding regions. Her arrival increases the firm's capacity to represent individuals seeking legal assistance for custody arrangements and high-conflict marital dissolutions.About Marshall & Taylor PLLCMarshall & Taylor PLLC is North Carolina’s elite force in family law—trusted by executives, public figures, and everyday families alike when the stakes couldn’t be higher. Based in Raleigh with a growing presence in Wilmington, the firm is led by Jeffrey Marshall, who is one of the state’s few Board-Certified Family Law Specialists and Family Financial Mediators and a consistent fixture on Super Lawyers, Legal Elite, Best Lawyers, and Power List. He focuses on complex custody battles and high-net-worth asset division. Partner Travis Taylor adds another dimension in appeals, giving clients a decisive edge when the outcome will define their future. Known for winning high-conflict divorces, securing favorable custody arrangements against the odds, and protecting multimillion-dollar assets, Marshall & Taylor combines courtroom dominance with strategic foresight. Offering free consultations and a bespoke, battle-ready approach, they are the firm people turn to when there is no room for compromise.

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