Telly Award-Winning Spoken Word Artist Zemill Releases Mother’s Day Tribute Celebrating the Legacy of Mothers Everywhere

Zemill | Spoken Word Artist, Lyricist, Producer

A heartfelt reminder to cherish the women whose love, sacrifice and strength shape generations.

Mothers carry families through storms nobody sees. They love through sacrifice without complaint. This tribute is for every mother who has ever given more of herself than the world could ever repay.” — Zemill

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed spoken word artist, author, performer and lyricist Zemill is honoring mothers around the world with a deeply moving Mother’s Day tribute designed to uplift hearts, celebrate family, and remind people to cherish the women whose love shapes generations.Known for his emotionally powerful storytelling and soul-stirring performances, Zemill’s latest poetic musical release arrives at a time when many are seeking comfort, connection and reflection. Through heartfelt words and inspiring emotion, the tribute recognizes the sacrifices, resilience and unconditional love mothers provide every single day.“This is a celebration of our wonderful and amazing Mothers,” says Zemill. “For all that you do, endure, provide and share — for your unwavering love — we lift you up with endearing adoration.”In the tribute, Zemill encourages listeners to embrace the importance of family, appreciate the bonds that support and sustain us, and take time to honor both the mothers still with us and those whose memories continue to live on through love and legacy.“In these difficult times, I feel it is vitally important to embrace and truly appreciate the impact our Mothers have on our lives,” Zemill shares. “My wish is that this Poetic Song makes you smile, encourages you to give an extra special hug to the moms that are here, and continue to celebrate those who have gone home.”A Dallas native and graduate of Southern Methodist University, Zemill is a Telly Award-winning spoken word artist whose artistry has captivated audiences throughout the United States, Europe, Canada and Nigeria. His impressive career includes writing and performing for the four-time Emmy Award-winning Dr. King Civil Rights Concert hosted by The Black Academy of Arts and Letters.Recognized as one of the most versatile performers on the scene today, Zemill has created his own signature sound known as “Zemill’s The PoJazz Experience,” a unique fusion of Smooth Jazz, Smooth R&B, Neo Soul and Spoken Word. His words and music continue to inspire audiences worldwide by speaking directly to the heart, soul and spirit.Listeners can experience Zemill’s Mother’s Day tribute here: Official Tribute About ZemillZemill is a Dallas native, SMU graduate, Telly Award-winning spoken word artist, performer, author and lyricist. Internationally recognized for his emotionally driven performances and inspirational storytelling, his work has been featured across the United States, Europe, Canada and Nigeria. Through his signature “PoJazz Experience,” Zemill blends spoken word with Smooth Jazz, Neo Soul and R&B to create a powerful and unforgettable artistic experience that uplifts and inspires audiences around the globe.Media Contact:Desirae Benson PRdesiraebbb@gmail.com

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