MIAMI'S MASHA KOVA SET TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'BYE BYE BYE' FEATURING & PRODUCED BY GRAMMY ICON TEDDY RILEY VIA VYDIA

Masha Kova x Teddy Riley - On set of Bye Bye Bye music video

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some artists spend years waiting for their moment.Masha Kova has been preparing for her entire life, and that moment has officially arrived.Masha Kova is ready. The 20-year-old Miami-born Pop and R&B artist has officially announced that her forthcoming single "Bye Bye Bye" — featuring and produced by legendary Grammy-winning producer Teddy Riley — will be released through Vydia.The announcement marks a major milestone for the rising star, who has been quietly building the kind of foundation most emerging artists can only dream of."We are so proud to see her walking into such an incredible new era," said Shawn Nelson, CEO of LipstickRoyalty Agency Inc., the full-service PR and marketing agency that has championed Masha's brand from their first encounter."Watching her evolve into who she has become has been a genuine pleasure. We look forward to seeing her grow even more in this new chapter. Masha has been putting in the work, and it is time for the world to get a taste, and thanks to Vydia, they will."Bye Bye Bye: Coming May 2026The collaboration launches in full force with the release of Masha's most significant single to date. "Bye Bye Bye," dropping this May, features and is produced by Teddy Riley, the legendary Grammy-winning architect of New Jack Swing and the creative mind behind iconic records including Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity."Teddy Riley also appears in the official music video, making this one of the most anticipated pairings in emerging music this year. His involvement is more than a collaboration. It is a stamp of approval from one of the greatest producers in the history of the genre, and a clear signal to the industry that Masha Kova is the real thing.The Artist Behind the MusicBorn and raised in Miami with Russian roots that gave her equal parts warmth and resilience, Masha grew up surrounded by greatness. Her mother is a former international beauty queen and pop star. Her father is a multi-instrumentalist and producer whose career has touched some of the most iconic names in music history.Music was never something Masha discovered. It was always home.What makes Masha impossible to overlook is not just her voice or her vision. It is the infectious energy she brings everywhere she goes. Warm, bubbly, and genuinely magnetic, she is the kind of artist who walks into a room and makes everyone feel like they are part of something bigger. Those who have worked alongside her consistently say the same thing: she shows up every single day with heart, professionalism, and a joy that is impossible to ignore.A classically trained pianist since childhood, Masha's artistry runs deep, and her catalog already proves it."The Worst" introduced her emotional depth. "Aquarius" announced her confidence. And her surprise piano cover of Sia's "Chandelier" revealed a breathtaking new dimension of her talent that her growing global audience had never seen before. "Bye Bye Bye" is where all of those dimensions come together.Body So Tea: A Movement Already in MotionAlongside her music, Masha recently launched Body So Tea, a self-love and body positivity campaign inspired by the lyric "body so tea, I'm too hot" from the forthcoming single. Since its April 2026 debut, the campaign has sparked the worldwide #BodySoTea community challenge, with submissions pouring in from across the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, and beyond. This is not a marketing strategy layered on top of her music.It is an authentic extension of who Masha is, and it is already resonating on a global scale.With Vydia's distribution power, a Teddy Riley-produced single on the horizon, and a full slate of exciting projects underway, Masha Kova is not approaching her breakout year. She is living it."Bye Bye Bye" arrives May 2026.

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