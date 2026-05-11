McFarland Johnson Opens Syracuse Office to Strengthen Central New York Infrastructure Services

(L-R) Dylan Werts, CenterState CEO; Tim Burtis, Onondaga County Legislature; Raul Huerta, Town of Salina Supervisor; Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive; Chad Nixon, President McFarland Johnson; Jason Kantak, MJ Regional Civil Engineering Manager; Mik

Local Presence in Central New York Positions the Firm to Better Serve Public and Private Clients Across the Region.

Our roots in New York go back 80 years, and our commitment to this region has only grown stronger.” — Chad Nixon

BINGHAMTON, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McFarland-Johnson, Inc. (MJ), a 100% employee-owned planning, engineering, technology, environmental, and construction administration firm, celebrated the grand opening of its new Syracuse office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by elected officials, CenterState CEO representatives, MJ leadership, clients, associates, and community guests underscoring the significance of MJ’s partnership with the region.The new office expands MJ’s local presence in Central New York and positions the firm to better serve public and private clients across the region. Located in Sherwood Office Park, the Syracuse office will support MJ’s growing infrastructure planning, design, and construction services practices.“Central New York is entering a defining period of investment and transformation, and MJ is proud to be part of that momentum,” said Chad Nixon, President and Chairman of McFarland Johnson. “Our roots in New York go back 80 years, and our commitment to this region has only grown stronger. Opening a Syracuse office allows us to work closer to our clients, deepen our community partnerships, and bring the full strength of our employee owners to projects that will shape the future of Central New York.”The Syracuse office is led by Dave Smith, P.E., Regional Director for New York. Smith is leading the growth of MJ’s transportation practice in New York with a specific focus on Central New York. He is joined by Jason Kantak, P.E., Regional Engineering Manager for the Civil Engineering Services Division, strengthening MJ’s civil engineering and facilities leadership in the area.The office will serve as a Central New York hub for MJ’s multidisciplinary services, with an emphasis on highways, bridges, multimodal infrastructure, civil and site development, facilities, aviation, planning, environmental, and construction-phase services. The expansion also reflects MJ’s continued investment in technology-enabled delivery, quality, and integrated project solutions.“Our Syracuse office brings MJ’s technical resources closer to the clients and communities we serve,” said Smith. “Central New York has significant infrastructure needs and significant opportunities. Our team is positioned to help deliver practical, innovative, and sustainable solutions that support mobility, economic development, resiliency, and long-term community value.”MJ has a long history of serving Central New York. Founded in nearby Binghamton, NY, in 1946, the firm has grown from its New York roots into a national infrastructure consultancy while maintaining a strong commitment to client service, community betterment, and employee ownership. MJ has supported major infrastructure projects in the region for decades, including work with NYSDOT, the NYS Thruway Authority, Syracuse Hancock International Airport, state agencies and municipal clients.The Syracuse expansion reinforces MJ’s people-focused approach to growth. By investing in local leadership, regional partnerships, and expanded technical capabilities, MJ is strengthening its ability to support communities throughout Central New York during a period of rapid change.“People are at the center of MJ’s purpose, including our employee owners, our clients, and the communities we serve,” said Nixon. “This office is not just a new location. It is a commitment to being present, responsive, and invested in Central New York’s success.”##About McFarland-Johnson, Inc.McFarland-Johnson, Inc. is a 100 percent employee-owned planning, engineering, technology, environmental, and construction administration firm serving infrastructure clients across the United States. Founded in Upstate New York in 1946, we continue to grow with 28 offices and serve clients across diverse regions and markets. Our collaborative culture and depth of expertise drive innovative, sustainable infrastructure designs tailored to each client’s unique needs. McFarland Johnson is a people-centric company dedicated to quality, community betterment, and making a meaningful impact in every community we serve. To learn more, visit: https://www.mjinc.com Contact:Susan James, McFarland-Johnson, Inc., sjames@mjinc.com, 448 230 6134Sherwood Office Park 6702 Buckley Road, Building C, Suite 140 Syracuse, NY 13212

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