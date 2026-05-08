MGN Online Announces Ownership Transition Under Longtime Company Leadership

Ed Clemente, President, CEO & Owner of MGN Online

After 13 years with MGN Online and 5 years leading daily operations, Ed Clemente assumes ownership, continuing the company’s 40+ year legacy.

MGN Online has built an incredible reputation over the past four decades, and I’m committed to continuing that legacy while investing in the company’s future through growth and innovation.” — Ed Clemente

CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marking a new chapter in its four-decade legacy, Multimedia Graphic Network Inc. ( MGN Online ), a trusted partner to the Broadcast and Digital News Industry, announces a transition in ownership. The transition formalizes long-standing operational leadership already in place and ensures the seamless continuation of all existing services, workflows, and affiliate support.Founded in 1982 by Gill Davis, MGN Online has provided News Graphics , Editorial Images, and Visual Content to Local Broadcast Television Stations, Newspapers, Academic Institutions, and Digital Publishers across the United States and internationally. Over the past four decades, MGN has continuously evolved alongside newsroom technology, supporting content creation, management, and distribution for hundreds of media organizations and thousands of newsroom professionals daily Under the transition, Ed Clemente will assume ownership of MGN Online, continuing the company’s long-term direction and daily operations. Clemente has been with MGN Online for 13 years and has managed the company’s day-to-day operations for the past five years, working closely with the company’s News Affiliates, Broadcast Partners, and Industry Relationships. His long-standing involvement with MGN is expected to provide stability, continuity, and operational consistency for their News Affiliates clients during this next chapter of growth.“The leadership transition has been carefully planned to ensure uninterrupted operations and preserve the strong relationships MGN has built throughout the industry,” said Clemente. “MGN has built its reputation on consistency, reliability, and service to the newsroom, and that foundation remains unchanged. Our focus is to continue supporting our News Affiliates with the tools, content, and resources they rely on every day while continuing to expand and evolve our services for the future.”Gill Davis will remain involved in an advisory capacity to support continuity and ensure a smooth transition. “Ed has played a critical role in MGN’s operations and affiliate relationships for many years,” said Davis. “I have full confidence in his leadership and in the future direction of the company.”The company indicated that there will be no changes to services, workflows, Affiliate Support structures, or existing client relationships as a result of the ownership transition. Existing Affiliates will continue working with the same platform, support systems, and operational team they rely on daily.MGN Online continues to provide Visual Content and services that support the fast-paced demands of Broadcast, Digital, and Social Media newsrooms. The company’s platform enables affiliates to efficiently create, manage, and distribute content across multiple media environments.Under Clemente’s leadership, MGN Online will continue investing in its platform, services, and technology offerings while maintaining the dependable support and stability affiliates have relied on for decades. The company remains focused on delivering innovative solutions that enhance newsroom efficiency, audience engagement, and multi-platform publishing.For more information about MGN Online and its services, visit https://new.mgnonline.com/

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