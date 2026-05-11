Yuri Williams Hosts Inclusive 'Mandalorian and Grogu' Movie Event for Children With Disabilities and Special needs

Special screening at AMC Marina Pacifica to feature cosplay characters, interactive experiences, and support for pediatric brain tumor research.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philanthropist, Author, Film Director and nonprofit founder Yuri Williams will host a special community screening event inspired by The Mandalorian and Grogu for children with disabilities, special needs, life-threatening illnesses, and their families at AMC Marina Pacifica in Long Beach, California.

Organized through the nonprofit organization AFutureSuperHero and Friends, the event is expected to welcome more than 185 guests for an afternoon centered on inclusion, imagination, and community connection.

The event will feature two separate theater experiences. The first theater will include an interactive Star Wars-themed celebration with approximately 30 costumed StarWars characters inspired by the galaxy franchise, along with appearances by Mandalorian-themed characters and a special guest appearance by the real Grogu.

A live pre-show skit is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., followed by photo opportunities for families before the film screening begins.

The second theater will serve as a charitable fundraising screening put on by the parents Carolina & Ricky benefiting their son AJ De La Torre USC Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund. Proceeds from ticket sales in that theater will support pediatric brain tumor research in will honor of AJ De La Torre and his battle with Medulloblastoma.

Guests attending the event will receive donated Starwars toys provided by Toys for Tots, along with popcorn, drinks, and refreshments throughout the experience.

“This event is about creating moments of joy and inclusion for families who often face significant daily challenges,” said Yuri Williams, founder of AFutureSuperHero and Friends. “The goal is to give children and their families an experience where they can simply smile, connect, and create positive memories together.”

AFutureSuperHero and Friends is a California-based nonprofit organization founded by Williams following the loss of his mother to cancer. Since 2009, the organization has provided outreach programs and acts of service for children with disabilities, veterans, seniors, unhoused individuals, and families in need across the United States. Williams has completed six nationwide service tours and has been featured by national media outlets including Good Morning America, CNN, and Fox Business for his community outreach efforts.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: “The Mandalorian and Grogu” Community Screening Experience

Date: May 23, 2026

Location: AMC Marina Pacifica

Address: 6346 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Schedule:

• 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. — Live Starwars character skit

• 12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Family photo opportunities

• 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Movie screening

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.