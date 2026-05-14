Adriana Kugler, Georgetown University Professor, to Deliver Policy Lecture at Upcoming London School of Economics Event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Economist and public policy expert, Adriana Kugler, is set to deliver a featured policy lecture at the London School of Economics as part of the Centre for Macroeconomics (CFM) Public Lecture Series. Her presentation, titled “Monetary Policy under Geopolitical Uncertainty,” will take place on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Wolfson Theatre in the Cheng Kin Ku Building on the LSE campus.The lecture is part of the Former Governors’ Series, which brings former governors of Central Banks to give their views on the economic outlook and on pressing global issues. Kugler’s Lecture will focus on how the U.S. economy and monetary policy have evolved in response to geopolitical developments over the past few years. The discussion will analyze how different types of geopolitical shocks influence policy decisions and their impacts on inflation and real economic outcomes. The event will be chaired by Professor Ricardo Reis.Adriana Kugler brings extensive experience across academia, global finance, and public policy. She currently serves as a Full Professor at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and Department of Economics, where she has spent more than 15 years contributing to research, teaching, and institutional leadership, including serving as Vice Provost for Faculty. Her academic work has been published in leading journals, including the American Economic Review and the Journal of Labor Economics.Kugler served as a Governor of the Federal Reserve Board from September 2023 to August 2025, where she served on key committees focused on financial stability, banking oversight, and institutional governance. She was the U.S. Executive Director of the World Bank from 2022 to 2023 and received the U.S. Treasury’s Chase Award for her contributions to the multilateral development system.Kugler’s work has earned her recognition from Barron’s as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance in 2024 and 2025. She was also included in Bloomberg Línea’s list of the 500 most influential people in Latin America.Those interested in attending or learning more about the lecture and the broader CFM event series are encouraged to visit the London School of Economics events page for full details and registration information. Reserve your place now to gain direct insight into how geopolitical forces are reshaping modern monetary policy from one of the field’s most experienced voices.About Adriana KuglerAdriana Kugler is an American economist and a full professor at Georgetown University, where she has served for more than 15 years, including as Vice Provost for Faculty. She served as a Federal Reserve Board governor from 2023 to 2025, contributing to committees focused on financial stability, banking oversight, and institutional governance. She previously served as U.S. Executive Director at the World Bank from 2022 to 2023 and received the U.S. Treasury’s Chase Award for multilateral development work. She earned a Ph.D. in Economics from UC Berkeley and a First Class Honors BA from McGill University.About the EventThe London School of Economics Centre for Macroeconomics Public Lecture Series brings together prominent economists, policymakers, and researchers to address critical issues shaping the global economy. Hosted on the LSE campus, the Former Governors’ Series highlights the perspectives of former central bank leaders and policymakers, offering in-depth analysis of monetary policy, economic shocks, and global financial trends through expert-led discussions.

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