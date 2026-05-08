ChasenBoscolo Named to U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms List

ChasenBoscolo Recognized as a U.S. News 2026 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms

Maryland-based injury law firm ChasenBoscolo recognized by U.S. News & World Report for workplace culture, employee sentiment, and professional development.

This recognition is proof that creating a culture that supports our team so they can take care of our clients distinguishes us from other firms in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.” — Benjamin T. Boscolo, President and Owner of ChasenBoscolo

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers , a personal injury law firm based in Greenbelt, Maryland, has earned a placement on the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms list. This annual ranking identifies law firms that meet employee expectations regarding workplace environment, compensation, and career growth.U.S. News & World Report evaluated law firms across the United States based on six objective metrics: quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, job stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness, and opportunities for professional development. The selection process involved data analysis from SurePoint Technologies and Revelio Labs, incorporating employee sentiment and market research."The firm created a workplace where our team has all the resources it needs to fight for our clients,” said Benjamin T. Boscolo , President and Owner of ChasenBoscolo. “This recognition is proof that creating a culture that supports our team so they can take care of our clients distinguishes us from other firms in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.The 2026 rankings considered law firms included in the Legal Insights database. Qualifying firms also met a threshold of employee feedback, requiring a minimum of 10 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews with written comments and star ratings submitted between 2020 and 2025.“A person's career decisions are influenced by a multitude of factors, regardless of where they are on their professional journey,” said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase. “From the potential for job stability to quality of pay and more, the 2026 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms have distinguished themselves by demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting their employees’ needs, providing benefits and workplace cultures that prioritize workers’ wellbeing.”As an organization with over 90 staff members, ChasenBoscolo manages legal claims involving negligence and workplace injuries. The firm maintains a 24/7 availability for client consultations and has managed over 1,000 jury trials to verdict within the last five years. By focusing on employee retention and professional development, the firm maintains the operational capacity required to secure significant financial recoveries for those hurt by the actions of others.To learn more about this recognition and the firm’s commitment to workplace excellence, check out their latest post regarding the U.S. News & World Report 2026 rankings. About ChasenBoscolo Injury LawyersChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers has helped the injured across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia fight for justice since 1986. Whether an injury was caused by someone else’s negligence, happened at work, or both, they can help. Their fierce, client-first approach drives attorneys who never back down—protecting people is their purpose. They have secured over $1.1 billion for clients and taken 1,000+ jury trials to verdict in just the past five years, proving their unmatched courtroom readiness. With over 90 members of staff, including 23 attorneys, they are available 24/7, providing free consultations, and are recognized by esteemed peer-rating organizations, including Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Martindale-Hubbell AV Peer Review, the Million- & Multi-Million-Dollar Advocates Forums, and U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Companies to Work For.” Rooted in a mission to “take care of our clients,” they bring relentless, family-like advocacy to every case, whether settling or fighting for verdicts. If you or a loved one has been hurt, connect with a team that listens, fights, and delivers.About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders, and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month.

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