MARIO & COURTNEY LOPEZ TAKE OVER AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCE 'THE BALANCING ACT®' AIRING ON LIFETIME®

The Balancing Act with Mario & Courtney Lopez Photo

MAJOR SHIFT FOR THE LONG-RUNNING SERIES - Celebrity Power Couple to Lead Iconic Morning Show into Its 25th Anniversary Season with a Fresh, Family-Driven Format

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major refresh for one of daytime television’s longest-running lifestyle series, “The Balancing Act” enters an exciting new chapter as Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez take over as co-hosts and executive producers for its 25th anniversary season, premiering this fall on Lifetime.Known for its practical, real-life solutions, the show is evolving its mission with a more personal, story-driven approach. With Mario and Courtney at the helm, The Balancing Act will lean into candid conversations, lived experiences, and the modern-day challenges of balancing family, career, and personal well-being.“Between work, family, and everything in between, life moves fast—and we’re all figuring it out as we go,” said Mario Lopez. “What I love about The Balancing Act is that it’s about real solutions that people can actually use in their everyday lives.”“As a mom, I know firsthand how much of a juggling act life can be,” added Courtney Lopez. “This show speaks to that—helping families feel more confident, supported, and inspired in the day-to-day.”Known for their natural chemistry and wide appeal, the duo brings built-in audience recognition and credibility across television, radio, and digital platforms. Their addition is expected to expand the show’s reach while staying true to its core promise: delivering smart, actionable content that fits into busy lives.Each episode will continue to spotlight expert advice, innovative products, and accessible strategies across health, home, family, work, and self-care—now with an even more relatable and authentic lens.“The Balancing Act” airs weekdays at 7:30 A.M. ET on Lifetime. Stream the show on YouTube and TheBalancingAct.com.About The Balancing Act:The Balancing Actis the award-winning morning show created and produced by BrandStar, helping viewers navigate everyday life with confidence and ease. Hosted by Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, the series delivers smart, relatable solutions for the modern juggle of health, family, home, work, and self-care. With trusted expert advice, innovative products, and practical tips for real, busy lives, “The Balancing Act” combines useful information with warmth, humor, and feel-good energy. Tune in weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Lifetimeand watch previously aired episodes at TheBalancingAct.com.About Mario Lopez:Mario Lopez is the consummate entertainer. The 2-time Emmywinner received a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mario is the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood” & “Access Daily”. He concurrently hosts the national iHeart radio programs “On with Mario & Courtney Lopez” and “iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez.”Mario will produce and star in the holiday movie, Christmas at the Starlight, opposite his son Dominic and Tony Danza. The film will premiere this Winter on The Great American Family channel.A constant presence on the pop culture scene for almost 4 decades and a legion of fans across the board. Actor, NYT Best Selling author, producer and host, Lopez’s prolific career has made him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. Some of Lopez’s acting credits include This Is Us, Jane the Virgin, and Nip/Tuck, among many others. In 2008, Mario Lopez made his Broadway debut as Zach in the revival of A Chorus Line, where he met his wife, Courtney. Mario and Courtney have three adorable kids, Gia, Dominic, and Santino, and three dogs.About Courtney Lopez:A classically trained musical theatre actress, Courtney Lopez has performed in multiple Broadway shows such as John Waters’ “Cry Baby” and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Courtney was in the Broadway national tour of “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and starred alongside her husband Mario in “A Chorus Line” at the Hollywood Bowl. Courtney co-hosts the syndicated radio show, “On With Mario Lopez,” and can be seen regularly on E! News as a guest correspondent and is a popular guest co-host on Access.About BrandStar:BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com

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