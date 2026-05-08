California Gubernatorial Candidate Nominated for 2026 California Realtor of the Year

Jim Athans

Governors candidate recognized for innovative Prosperity Zones initiative

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Athans Nominated for Consideration as California Realtor of the YearRancho Palos Verdes, CA California gubernatorial candidate and REALTOR Jim Athans has been nominated for consideration for California Realtor of the Year, recognizing his innovative contributions to the real estates profession and his forward-thinking approach to economic development.ATHANS is the creator of "Prosperity Zones," a comprehensive redevelopment model designed to revitalize distressed communities, increase property values, and generate sustainable economic growth across California."Real estates isn't just about transactions--it's about building communities, creating opportunity, and shaping the future of our state, "Athans said.In addition to his work in real estates, Athans has developed legislative proposals aimed at bringing the film industry back to California--an initiative projected to create jobs and restore the state's leadership in entertainment production.Through his campaign and public platform, Athans has introduced these ideas to hundreds of thousands of Californians, positioning real estate professionals as key drivers of economic innovation.Athans continues to emphasize that he is "already working for California," advancing real solutions designed to strengthen communities and expand opportunity statewide.For more information, visit: JimAthansForCAGovernor.comSincerely,Jamie KastinPacific Seal DevelopmentRealtor, CAR ManagerTel: 310.403.1443jamiekastin@outlook.com

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