Wellness Coach Copy Vault Launches Complete Done-For-You Copywriting System for Health Coaches

105 copy templates, AI tools, and a complete marketing system for health and wellness coaches.

Wellness coaches change lives. But the gap between their expertise and their ability to communicate it online costs them clients every day. WCV closes that gap.” — Robert Scott Singleton, Founder, WCV

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Scott Singleton, digital product creator and founder of robertscottsingleton.com, today announced the full launch of the Wellness Coach Copy Vault (WCV) — a done-for-you copywriting resource platform designed specifically for health and wellness coaches who struggle to find the words to attract clients, fill programs, and grow their practices online.

The Wellness Coach Copy Vault addresses one of the most persistent challenges in the wellness coaching industry: talented coaches who excel at transforming their clients' lives but lose potential clients every day because they cannot communicate their value in writing. The platform delivers a complete copywriting system — from a free introductory sample to a comprehensive $97 Copy System — allowing coaches at every stage to access professional-grade marketing language without hiring a copywriter.

"Wellness coaches are incredible at what they do. They change lives. But most of them didn't go into coaching to become copywriters — and that gap between their expertise and their ability to communicate it online is costing them clients every single day. The Wellness Coach Copy Vault closes that gap permanently." — Robert Scott Singleton, Founder

THE COMPLETE PRODUCT SUITE

Free Copy Sample Pack — 10 done-for-you copy pieces. No opt-in required.

Ad Copy Pack — $7. 10 Facebook and Instagram ad variations with headlines, primary text, and CTAs built for wellness coaches.

Copy Vault — $25. 105 done-for-you copy templates — 50 headlines, 30 email templates across 6 sequences, and 25 social captions. Delivered as PDF and filterable Excel spreadsheet.

Copy Strategy Accelerator — $47. A five-component strategic system giving wellness coaches a clear, step-by-step marketing roadmap.

Wellness Coach Copy System — $97. The flagship premium product. Complete done-for-you copy system including six niche packs, five launch sequences, a 90-day content calendar, and a client-attraction bio pack. Includes exclusive access to the WCV Ad Generator — an AI-powered tool that generates custom wellness coach ad copy in seconds, available only to verified buyers.

THE WCV AD GENERATOR

The WCV Ad Generator is a live AI-powered tool built on Anthropic's Claude API and hosted via Cloudflare Workers. Access is exclusively reserved for buyers of the $97 Copy System, delivered automatically via a unique purchase token. This token-gated system ensures the Ad Generator remains a high-value exclusive benefit — rewarding committed buyers with a genuine competitive advantage.

INFRASTRUCTURE

WCV operates on an independent professional infrastructure: Hostinger hosting, Stripe payments, Kit email marketing with verified sending domain, and a Cloudflare Worker powering the Ad Generator. The 12-page website at robertscottsingleton.com is fully indexed by Google Search Console.

CONTENT AND COMMUNITY

The Wellness Coach Copy Vault YouTube channel publishes weekly, with six videos live and 186 subscribers. Content is distributed across nine active channels: YouTube, Kit Email, Telegram, Facebook Groups, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, and Truth Social.

AVAILABILITY

Available now at robertscottsingleton.com. The Free Copy Sample Pack requires no opt-in. Paid products deliver instantly via Stripe. The WCV Ad Generator is accessible exclusively to verified $97 Copy System buyers.

About Wellness Coach Copy Vault: WCV is a done-for-you copywriting resource platform founded by Robert Scott Singleton, based in Flagstaff, Arizona. WCV delivers professional, niche-specific copy templates, strategic frameworks, and AI-powered tools so wellness coaches can spend more time coaching and less time writing.

Media Contact:

Robert Scott Singleton

robert@robertscottsingleton.com

robertscottsingleton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.