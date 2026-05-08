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Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 07, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 08, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared walnut Company Name: The Brownie Baker, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

5/07/2026-Fresno, CA- The Brownie Baker, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Nouria Banana Nut Muffins that we incorrectly labeled as blueberry muffins, which do not declare the presence of tree nuts (walnuts).

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled product is:

Product Name: Nouria Banana Nut Muffin (labeled as Blueberry Muffin)

Package Size: 9 count, 6oz muffins

Lot Code: 6082 (with accompanying military time stamp)

UPC: 811070033979

Distribution Date: March 31, 2026

The product was distributed to a third-party distributor and may have been further distributed to retail and food service locations. Consumers are urged to check with their place of purchase if unsure whether they have the affected product.

This recall was initiated after the company was notified by a customer on April 24, 2026, of a labeling discrepancy. An internal investigation determined that a packaging error resulted in banana nut muffins being placed into blueberry muffin packaging.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased this product and have a tree nut allergy should not consume the product. The Brownie Baker recommends that the product be disposed of safely or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact:

The Brownie Baker, Inc.

Phone: 559-277-7070

Mon-Fri, 8:00 AM-4:00 PM Pacific Time

Media Contact:

Heather Kirkpatrick HeatherK@browniebaker.com